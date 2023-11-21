Advertisement
AD

Binance Settlement Announcement Expected Today: Bloomberg

Advertisement
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Today, the U.S. Department of Justice is set to announce a landmark settlement with cryptocurrency exchange Binance
Tue, 11/21/2023 - 16:15
Binance Settlement Announcement Expected Today: Bloomberg
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland is slated to hold a press conference today, during which a major announcement concerning Binance, the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange, is expected, according to a report by Bloomberg.   

Advertisement

Sources close to the matter have indicated that the Department of Justice (DOJ) is poised to reveal details of a settlement agreement with Binance after a prolonged inquiry into the exchange's operations.

The DOJ has reportedly negotiated a settlement that could see Binance parting with upwards of $4 billion. This figure dwarfs previous settlements in the financial sector, which makes this a historic move by U.S. regulators. 

Related
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Can Break Above $220,000 Over Next 18 Months: Report

The implications of the settlement extend beyond financial penalties. Rumors are suggesting that Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao may also face criminal charges related to allegations of money laundering, bank fraud, and sanctions breaches.

The backdrop to this announcement is a year fraught with challenges for Binance, including high-profile executive exits, workforce reductions, and a declining grip on the cryptocurrency market. Despite these setbacks, the potential settlement is viewed by some in the crypto community as a positive turning point.

Prominent voices in the industry, such as cryptocurrency behemoth Mike Novogratz, have publicly expressed optimism about the settlement's potential to stabilize the sector. 

The market reaction to the impending announcement has been tentatively positive, with Binance’s native token BNB experiencing a notable increase in price. 

#Cryptocurrency Crime
About the author
article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Wall Street Eyes $100 Billion Potential for Bitcoin Spot ETF, Three Reasons Why SHIB Wallets Soared 14,793% in 20 Months, Ripple CTO Spooks XRP Army: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
2023/11/21 16:27
Wall Street Eyes $100 Billion Potential for Bitcoin Spot ETF, Three Reasons Why SHIB Wallets Soared 14,793% in 20 Months, Ripple CTO Spooks XRP Army: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
related image Cardano (ADA) Records Gigantic Whale Volume, Incoming Price Reversal?
2023/11/21 16:27
Cardano (ADA) Records Gigantic Whale Volume, Incoming Price Reversal?
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image Bitcoin Mining Company Goes Public in UAE
2023/11/21 16:27
Bitcoin Mining Company Goes Public in UAE
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
AD