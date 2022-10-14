Binance Pool Launches Massive $500 Million Project

Fri, 10/14/2022 - 05:25
article image
Alex Dovbnya
The Binance pool has launched a $500 million lending project for supporting crypto mining industry
Binance Pool has announced the launch of a $500 million lending project that is meant to support the cryptocurrency mining industry. 

One of the top mining pools claims that it has a responsibility to make sure that the broader crypto mining ecosystem remains healthy. 

According to the announcement, Binance Pool will provide eligible borrowers with loans whose terms vary from 18 to 24 months.

Binance Pool will charge interest rates that range from 5% to 10%.

The company also says that it plans to roll out cloud mining products.  

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

