Binance Pool Launches Massive $500 Million Project

The Binance pool has launched a $500 million lending project for supporting crypto mining industry

Binance Pool has announced the launch of a $500 million lending project that is meant to support the cryptocurrency mining industry.

One of the top mining pools claims that it has a responsibility to make sure that the broader crypto mining ecosystem remains healthy.

According to the announcement, Binance Pool will provide eligible borrowers with loans whose terms vary from 18 to 24 months.

Binance Pool will charge interest rates that range from 5% to 10%.

The company also says that it plans to roll out cloud mining products.