Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for April 11

Tue, 04/11/2023 - 16:45
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
How long is rise of Bitcoin (BTC) going to last?
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for April 11
Buyers have managed to seize the initiative, as most of the coins have come back to the green zone.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

Bitcoin is one of the biggest gainers today, rising by 6.29%.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) is trying to fix above the $30,000 mark. At the moment, traders should pay attention to the zone around that mark. If buyers can do that, the rise may continue to the $30,600 zone.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView

On the bigger chart, Bitcoin (BTC) has started to rise after sideways trading. However, there are low chances of seeing fast growth as the price might need more time to accumulate energy.

In this case, consolidation in the range of $29,500-$30,000 is the more likely scenario for the next few days.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, traders should pay attention to the $29,380 level. If buyers can hold the gained initiative, the rise may continue to the $31,000-$32,000 zone. Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the month.

Bitcoin is trading at $30,205 at press time.

article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

