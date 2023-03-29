Binance Faces $2 Billion Outflows as Challenges Pile Up

Wed, 03/29/2023 - 06:00
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Binance, a leading cryptocurrency exchange, is currently dealing with over $2 billion in outflows amid mounting difficulties
Binance Faces $2 Billion Outflows as Challenges Pile Up
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

According to a report by the Wall Street Journal, Binance, the leading crypto trading platform, has witnessed a net outflow of more than $2 billion on the Ethereum blockchain over the past week, as per data from crypto analytics firm Nansen. Overall, Binance's publicly disclosed wallets hold more than $63 billion.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) filed a lawsuit against the company earlier this week, claiming that Binance has been operating unlawfully within the United States and breaching regulations designed to combat illegal financial activities.

Nansen observed that the rate of withdrawals had increased compared to typical activity and accelerated following the CFTC announcement.

Related
North Korean Regime Exploits Crypto Mining Services for Cover
Last week, the exchange reinstated fees on spot bitcoin trading after eliminating them during the previous summer. Binance's market share in spot trading dropped substantially within a week after ending its popular zero-fee campaign.  

Additionally, as reported by U.Today, the crypto behemoth halted spot trading in order to fix a software glitch.

Despite the significant outflows, Binance has encountered more considerable withdrawals in the past as a result of regulatory actions. Thurman noted that outflows were more substantial in February, following New York regulators' clampdown on Binance’s BUSD stablecoin. 

#Ethereum News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Economist Nouriel Roubini Blasts Crypto Market as a Total Criminal Enterprise
03/28/2023 - 19:50
Economist Nouriel Roubini Blasts Crypto Market as a Total Criminal Enterprise
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for March 28
03/28/2023 - 18:30
Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for March 28
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Cardano (ADA) Bounces off, Here's Next Target
03/28/2023 - 17:00
Cardano (ADA) Bounces off, Here's Next Target
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan