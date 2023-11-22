Binance (BNB) Unveils Pierre Gasly's F1 Helmet for Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Participants in a unique competition were encouraged to express their creativity by submitting their helmet designs from Aug. 23 to Sept. 8, 2023. The award-winning design will be demonstrated at the most anticipated Formula 1 event of Q4, 2023.

Binance (BNB) releases exclusive helmet for Pierre Gasly at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange by volume, revealed today the winning design of BWT Alpine F1 Team driver Pierre Gasly's racing helmet. Gasly will wear it during the upcoming Abu Dhabi Grand Prix championship.

Win an F1 experience in Abu Dhabi!



Expect racing action for you and a friend, an exclusive meet and greet and signed mini helmets.



Here's how:

🔸Reshare

🔸Follow @Binance & @PierreGASLY

🔸Sign up to Binance with code GASLY

🔸Fill this out: https://t.co/VSVZspOUkt



Good luck! pic.twitter.com/dAqglKKRan — PIERRE GASLY 🇫🇷 (@PierreGASLY) October 18, 2023

The contest's panel of judges, including Pierre Gasly and his team, were looking for designs that reflected Binance's values and resonated with its innovative ethos. Also, the best designs reflected Binance's mission to foster connections within the motorsport community.

The winning helmet design was inspired by Binance's (BNB) identity and Pierre Gasly's legacy, with a bright pink color to shine under the nighttime track lights. Its creator also paid homage to Arabic culture with a dedicated script. The design contest winner will receive a replica of the helmet autographed by Pierre Gasly.

Image by Binance

Pierre Gasly, one of the top racers of the ongoing F1 season, is excited by his collaboration with Binance (BNB) and the results of the helmet design competition:

This design truly encapsulates my partnership with Binance, and my profound connection to my fans and this race in particular. This community-focused contest and partnership has allowed me to feel even closer to my fan base. Seeing all the creative submissions from our passionate community makes me more exhilarated, and I’m humbled by their incredible energy and passion which I’m excited to channel to the race.

The race will take place on Nov. 26, 2023.

More eccentric community initiatives to come

Rachel Conlan, Chief Marketing Officer at Binance, stresses that the collaboration with the top F1 racer is of particular importance to Binance's strategy for working with its audience:

Seeing the global community come together within this creative platform and the overwhelming excitement has been an absolute joy. It highlights the power of offering fans distinctive engagement opportunities to strengthen connections. Our partnership with Pierre exemplifies our joint aim to connect the Web3 and sports realms. We are delighted to be part of this initiative and offer his fans the opportunity to unleash their creativity and be part of his legacy. We look forward to continuing to bring innovative and engaging experiences to fans worldwide.

As part of this partnership between Binance and Gasly, committed to fostering creativity and fan engagement, Binance also provided its users and Gasly fans with the Pierre Gasly Experience, including race weekend hospitality, a personal meeting with Gasly and signed mini-helmets.

Expanding its promotion strategy to the sports fan segment, Binance (BNB) secured the long-term collaboration with Pierre Gasly in late August 2023.