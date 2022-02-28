Billionaire Accepting Crypto for $70 Million Basquiat Painting

It will be possible to purchase the monumental painting of Jean-Michel Basquiat with cryptocurrencies during an upcoming auction

Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa is auctioning his Jean-Michel Basquiat painting for $70 million in partnership with British auction house Phillips, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal.



Maezawa, who launched fashion retail giant Zozotown in 2004, is willing to accept an unspecified cryptocurrency for the iconic artwork.



Basquiat was an African-American neo-expressionist painter who rose to prominence in the 1980s and became one of the leading figures in the art world.



"Untitled, 1982," the artwork in question, depicts a horned diabolical figure at the center of a large expansive canvas that measures six feet high and sixteen feet wide.







The mischievous painting was originally purchased by Maezawa back in May 2016 for $57.3 million at a Christie's auction.The Japanese fashion mogul claims that Basquiat's most famous artwork is "​overwhelmingly powerful" and "melancholic" at the same time.Maezawa is known for his passion for collecting contemporary art. In 2017, he spent an eye-watering $110.5 million on "Untitled," yet another painting of Basquiat. In 2019, he sold a portion of his collection, including an Andy Warhol painting.The interests of the Japanese billionaire are not limited to art. In December, the businessman made plenty of headlines with his 12-day space flight. He is also on track to travel to the moon with the help of SpaceX in 2023.