Beware: "DOGE," "Dogecoin," and Even Its Logos Are Now Registered Trademarks

The Dogecoin Foundation says that there have been an increasing number of bad faith attempts to register trademarks for "Doge," "Dogecoin" and even the logos created for Dogecoin by Christine Ricks. It had no option but to register them to protect ''all good Shibes in the Dogecoin community.''

The Dogecoin Foundation posted an image of its certificate of registration with the European Union's intellectual property unit, to which ''it stated it's a small victory that seems so very irrelevant given all that's currently happening in the world, but it's an important step.''

It's a small victory that seems so very irrelevant given all that's currently happening in the world, but it's an important step.



As U.Today previously reported, Ross Nicoll, a former director of the Dogecoin Foundation in February, stated that the foundation operates in a challenging environment.

Nicoll, who remains a full-time software developer at Alphabet Inc, offered the following reasons for why he stepped down from his role at the Dogecoin Foundation: workload stress and the resolve to avoid a potential conflict of interest.

The top Dogecoin developer noted in a blogpost that ''the Dogecoin Foundation was operating in an extremely challenging environment where every step of the way simple processes are significantly more complex than they should be.''

He stated that in 2021, some parties registered trademarks for Dogecoin, fraudulently claiming to be ''dogecoin'' or ''Dogecoin developers.'' In the summer of 2021, there was a potential lawsuit against the real Dogecoin developers from someone who claimed they were responsible for their funds.

This might be inferred as one of the reasons why the Dogecoin Foundation took a bold step in registering ''Doge,'' ''Dogecoin'' and the logos created for Dogecoin by Christine Ricks.

Dogecoin acceptance

AMC Theatres customers might be able to pay with Dogecoin (DOGE) using crypto payments provider BitPay starting this month.

"BitPay will be live for AMC online payments on our website by March 19, and live on our mobile apps by April 16, possibly a few days earlier," AMC CEO Adam Aron stated in a recent tweet.

As previously reported by U.Today, Elon Musk hints that the Dogecoin Army is pulling out all the stops to get McDonald's to accept DOGE. The Tesla CEO took to Twitter to mention McDonald's under a tweet related to Dogecoin and businesses new to crypto.