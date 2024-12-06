Advertisement
    Best Way to Protect Yourself Against Crypto Scams Named by SHIB Team

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Top member of Shiba Inu team has addressed SHIB community regarding scams and other fraudulent activities that target crypto holders
    Fri, 6/12/2024 - 14:48
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The official SHIB marketing expert known under the pseudonym Lucie has taken to her account on the X platform (formerly Twitter) to address the global community of Shiba Inu holders and discuss with them how to protect themselves against fraudulent activities within the cryptocurrency space.

    Here's how to protect yourself against scams, per Lucie

    In her partly jesting and partly serious X post, Lucie stressed the importance of having a cold-blooded attitude and of not letting scams distract you and not to react to them. Therefore, “the best way to protect yourself against scams, rugs, and pump-and-dumb schemes” is quite simple, Lucie believes, as she tweeted: “Don’t pay attention to them.”

    Reacting to scams and rugpull attempts is the same as taking “free candy from strangers” or “buying fake brand items from pushy street sellers.” Crypto investments should be treated with “caution and common sense.”

    SHIB burns jump 208%

    The Shibburn wallet tracking platform has revealed that over the past day, the SHIB burn metric has displayed a substantial increase of slightly more than 208%. That rise was achieved thanks to the removal of 53,427,800 SHIB meme coins from the circulating supply.

    Almost all of those SHIB were burned in a single transfer, which pushed 53,423,510 Shiba Inu to an unspendable blockchain wallet.

    According to the Shibburn website, by now, the joint efforts of the SHIB team and the community have made it possible to burn 410,742,344,605,975 SHIB. The majority of this amount was burned by Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin in May 2021, when mysterious SHIB creator Ryoshi sent half of the quadrillion supply to Buterin as a sign of respect.

    A total of 583,957,559,864,114 SHIB continue to circulate on the market now.

    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

