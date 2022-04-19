Beer Giant Anheuser-Busch Joins Metaverse Bandwagon

Beer Giant Anheuser-Busch wants to launch its own "Budverse"

St. Louis, Missouri-headquartered brewing company Anheuser-Busch has filed several Metaverse-related applications with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).

The maker of Bud Light is intending to create its own metaverse called "Budverse."

According to the filings, Budweiser plans to offer non-fungible tokens with images of beer cans under the Bud Light brand. It also intends to provide online gaming services and art exhibition services in a virtual environment and Metaverse platforms.

Last November, Budweiser launched its first-ever collection of digital beer cans that was meant to celebrate the brand's iconic history. Its foray into NFTs ended up being a big success, with "Heritage Collection" selling out in just an hour. In late January, Anheuser-Busch announced its new NFT project called "Bud Light N3XT Collection."

In August, Budweiser also acquired the Beer.eth domain for about $95,000 worth of Ethereum, with the official Twitter account of the brand changing its name to reflect that.

Apart from Budweiser, the legendary brewery company, which was founded all the way back in 1852, owns such brands as Hoegaarden, Shock Top and LandShark Lager.

It is worth noting that Anheuser-Busch is not the only major beer company that has jumped on the Metaverse bandwagon. Last month, Dutch brewing behemoth Heineken introduced "alcohol-free" and "fun-free" virtual beer brewed with purified pixels in Decentraland, a 3D virtual world powered by Ethereum.