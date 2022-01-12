BabyDoge Holders Now Total Whopping 1.205 Million

News
Wed, 01/12/2022 - 14:01
article image
Yuri Molchan
Number of BabyDoge holders has reached a record of over 1.205 million as the community keeps expanding
BabyDoge Holders Now Total Whopping 1.205 Million
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

The community of BabyDoge holders now counts a whopping 1,205,517 people.

BabyDoge holders' number hits new record

This is almost double the growth in merely five days; back on Jan. 7, the number of users holding this meme crypto surpassed 700,000 people.

Some of these holders are the 1,000 largest BNB whales, according to a recent tweet by WhaleStats. These people are holding over one quadrillion BabyDoge tokens: 1,021,210,347,125,265 worth $3,921,073.

Earlier, U.Today reported that BabyDoge had flipped ETH as the most frequently traded token for Binance Smart Chain whales; that was two days ago. This was not the first time the meme crypto token had surpassed ETH in that status.

By now, Ethereum has recovered this position, according to WhaleStats data.

Related
3.7 Million SHIB Destroyed in Past Day, While 116 Million Got Burned in Last 4 Days

Here's how many users hold FLOKI

In comparison with BabyDoge, the number of investors holding another popular meme cryptocurrency, Floki Inu (FLOKI), amounts to 340,029.

This canine coin, inspired by Elon Musk's Shiba Inu puppy named Floki, is held by some of the top 1,000 BNB whales too. These large crypto investors are storing 65,963,391,502 FLOKI in their wallets. This amount of crypto constitutes $4,492,130.

FLOKI was recently listed by popular Indian exchange Giottus, which works with U.S. users, unlike other exchanges outside the U.S. The same exchange added support for another popular meme token—Shiba Inu—on Dec. 11.

Aside from Giottus, Floki Inu has recently been listed by the Bitrue and BitGlobal exchanges.

#BabyDoge #Floki Inu #meme cryptocurrencies
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image More Than 16,000 ETH Bought in Last Hour: Details
01/12/2022 - 14:25
More Than 16,000 ETH Bought in Last Hour: Details
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Bitcoin Might Reach $75,000 in 2022 on Internal Valuation Models: Swiss Bank CEO
01/12/2022 - 13:30
Bitcoin Might Reach $75,000 in 2022 on Internal Valuation Models: Swiss Bank CEO
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image ADA Rebounds 11% from Key Level as On-Chain Signals Flip Bullish
01/12/2022 - 13:00
ADA Rebounds 11% from Key Level as On-Chain Signals Flip Bullish
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide