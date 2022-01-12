BabyDoge Holders Now Total Whopping 1.205 Million

Number of BabyDoge holders has reached a record of over 1.205 million as the community keeps expanding

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The community of BabyDoge holders now counts a whopping 1,205,517 people.

BabyDoge holders' number hits new record

This is almost double the growth in merely five days; back on Jan. 7, the number of users holding this meme crypto surpassed 700,000 people.

Some of these holders are the 1,000 largest BNB whales, according to a recent tweet by WhaleStats. These people are holding over one quadrillion BabyDoge tokens: 1,021,210,347,125,265 worth $3,921,073.

Earlier, U.Today reported that BabyDoge had flipped ETH as the most frequently traded token for Binance Smart Chain whales; that was two days ago. This was not the first time the meme crypto token had surpassed ETH in that status.

By now, Ethereum has recovered this position, according to WhaleStats data.

Here's how many users hold FLOKI

In comparison with BabyDoge, the number of investors holding another popular meme cryptocurrency, Floki Inu (FLOKI), amounts to 340,029.

This canine coin, inspired by Elon Musk's Shiba Inu puppy named Floki, is held by some of the top 1,000 BNB whales too. These large crypto investors are storing 65,963,391,502 FLOKI in their wallets. This amount of crypto constitutes $4,492,130.

FLOKI was recently listed by popular Indian exchange Giottus, which works with U.S. users, unlike other exchanges outside the U.S. The same exchange added support for another popular meme token—Shiba Inu—on Dec. 11.

Aside from Giottus, Floki Inu has recently been listed by the Bitrue and BitGlobal exchanges.