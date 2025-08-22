Binance's Most Regulated Crypto Exchange Globally: CEO Richard Teng

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Richard Teng, the chief executive of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, who took over the post from legendary CZ in November 2023, has published an important statement about Binance.

He has also shared some of his previous successful experiences with building regulatory compliance in the crypto space.

Binance CEO's important statement

Richard Teng announced that Binance is currently the most regulated exchange around the world and collaborates with the authorities of various countries and different corners of the planet.

Among those countries are the United Arab Emirates and France, where Binance was recently granted regulatory licenses. Previously, Binance was banned from several countries in Europe, such as Italy and Germany, and Singapore as well. Eventually, its founder and former CEO, Changpeng Zhao (CZ), was forced to step down from his leading position and spend four months in a federal prison in the U.S. after pleading guilty to violating the local anti-money laundering laws. Besides, Binance had to pay a fine of 4.3 billion dollars.

Before @Binance, I helped build one of the first crypto regulatory frameworks.



Today, we’re the most regulated exchange globally. — Richard Teng (@_RichardTeng) August 22, 2025

After Richard Teng was promoted to the position of CEO instead of CZ, Binance took a course of regulatory compliance in all the jurisdictions where it is present.

Teng has a vast regulatory background, including his roles at top financial authorities in Singapore and Abu Dhabi.