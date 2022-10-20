BabyDoge Community Responds to Elon Musk's Tweet, Price Jumps

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

In response to a tweet, the official account of BabyDoge expressed the community's gratitude to Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

The Tesla CEO had tweeted, "I will not let you down, no matter what it takes," to which the BabyDogeCoin Twitter handle responded "Forever grateful for people like Elon for leading innovation while also not being worried to speak out."

Forever grateful for people like Elon for leading innovation while also not being worried to speak out ! pic.twitter.com/O0wRLdFFuK — BabyDogeSwap.com LIVE (@BabyDogeCoin) October 19, 2022

The price of BabyDoge rose shortly after the exchange of tweets, as reflected by a massive green 4-hour candle followed by three successive ones. The meme cryptocurrency saw a sharp rebound from Wednesday, Oct. 19 lows of $0.00000000113 to highs of $0.00000000124 within hours. At the time of publication, the BabyDoge coin was up nearly 2% at $0.000000001181 against the backdrop of other crypto assets, which traded in the red at press time.

The affair between BabyDoge and Elon Musk dates back to July last year, when the Tesla CEO changed the lyrics of Pinkfong's "Baby Shark" song and tweeted his version. The "Baby Doge" song brought on its popularity and caused its price to skyrocket last July.

Could Elon Musk be referring to Twitter deal?

While the context of Elon Musk's tweet remains unclear, many assume he was referring to the Twitter deal.

As reported by Reuters, Elon Musk said on Wednesday that he was excited about his pending acquisition of Twitter, although he and other investors were overpaying for the social media company. By Oct. 28, next Friday, Elon Musk will either own Twitter or be going to trial if he doesn't.