Avalanche Foundation Aims to Turbocharge Subnets with $290 Million Incentive Program

News
Tue, 03/08/2022 - 18:20
article image
Alex Dovbnya
The Avalanche Foundation has unveiled a massive incentive program
Avalanche Foundation Aims to Turbocharge Subnets with $290 Million Incentive Program
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The Avalanche Foundation has introduced a $290 million incentive program that is meant to bolster the development of subnets (short for “subnetworks”) on the network.

Dubbed “Avalanche Multiverse,” the program will focus on a slew of projects that revolve around non-fungible tokens, decentralized finance, gaming and other applications.        

Play-to-earn game DeFi Kingdoms has already received $15 million worth of incentives denominated in its new CRYSTAL, its new token, as well as the AVAX cryptocurrency.     

Avalanche Multiverse won’t be limited to a particular period of time. The massive incentive program is expected to be divided into “at least” six phases.    

Subnets are separate blockchains that are created for various niche use cases. Competing platforms, such as Polkadot, offer a similar feature. Different subnets do not have to compete for network resources, which makes it possible to launch an unlimited number of them in order to reach a substantial level of scale. It is worth noting that subnets can also issue their own tokens if they do not want to stick to Avalanche’s AVAX.

Related
Avalanche (AVAX) Starts Trading on Kraken as Price Soars 10%
According to data provided by DefiLlama, Avalanche is the fourth-biggest smart contract platform by total value locked.

Last August, the Avalanche Foundation announced a $180 million liquidity mining incentive that has helped to significantly boost the protocol’s TVL.

#Avalanche News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Ancient Wallet with 407 BTC Awakens, Wirex Adds SHIB, Binance Now Has Its Own Payment Provider: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
03/08/2022 - 16:20
Ancient Wallet with 407 BTC Awakens, Wirex Adds SHIB, Binance Now Has Its Own Payment Provider: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
related image JPMorgan to Follow Client Demand When It Comes to Crypto
03/08/2022 - 16:15
JPMorgan to Follow Client Demand When It Comes to Crypto
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Terra (LUNA) Chart Prints Bullish Signal Amid 11% Weekly Drop: Details
03/08/2022 - 16:01
Terra (LUNA) Chart Prints Bullish Signal Amid 11% Weekly Drop: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide