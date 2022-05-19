Avalanche (AVAX) Team Explains Why Subnets Are Better Than Other Scalability Solutions

Smart contracts platform Avalanche (AVAX) unveils benefits of its Subnets solution over competitors' scaling design
Avalanche (AVAX) Team Explains Why Subnets Are Better Than Other Scalability Solutions
In 2022, Avalanche (AVAX) high-performance programmatic blockchain introduced its Subnets mechanism to scale the main network and advance its performance and usability. Here's how Subnets addresses the most dangerous bottlenecks of dApps.

User friendly, independent, "out-of-the-box": Why are Subnets special

In its latest Twitter thread, the Avalanche team decided to cover the most crucial advantages of its Subnets module. Technically, Subnets should be considered the autonomic networks connected to Avalanche's C-chain.

As such, Avalanche's Subnets can be customized to meet the requirements of this or that DeFi protocol, on-chain game, NFT marketplace and so on.

Each Subnet leverages a dedicated blockspace: unlike first-gen scalability solutions for mainstream dApps, they do not compete for mainnet computational resources.

It allows users to protect the entire Avalanche (AVAX) network from outages, collapses and fee spikes even during periods of high transactional pressure.

Multiverse program starts onboarding Avalanche-centric dApps

Also, Subnets are a "ready-made" technical basis for decentralized applications: the new dApp can be deployed to Subnets in a matter of hours, not days, as stressed by Avalanche representatives.

That said, the protocol is going to expand the visibility of Avalanche's Subnets brand. The Multiverse program launches to onboard all applications interested in building on Subnets.

To apply for the program, developers should fill out a specific form. Also, the team of Avalanche teases the release of novel resources and tools for Subnets-focused engineers.

