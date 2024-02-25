Advertisement
AD

Australian Man Disappears After Receiving $500,000 in Crypto by Mistake

Advertisement
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Kow Seng Chai, Australian man, has vanished after cryptocurrency trading platform mistakenly credited his account with $995,000 — 10 times intended amount
Sun, 25/02/2024 - 10:20
Australian Man Disappears After Receiving $500,000 in Crypto by Mistake
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents
Advertisement

Kow Seng Chai, an Australian man, has become the center of a legal drama after vanishing with approximately $500,000 in cryptocurrency, mistakenly credited to his account by Rhino Trading Pty Ltd, the operator of the OTCPro trading platform.

The mishap occurred when the trading platform intended to deposit $99,500 into Chai's account but erroneously added an extra zero, inflating the sum to a staggering $995,000.

Despite multiple attempts by Rhino Trading to contact Chai for the return of the funds, their efforts proved fruitless, leading to legal action by the company to freeze Chai's assets and prevent him from leaving Australia.

Costly error

The error came to light when it was discovered that Lotte Enterprise Pty Ltd, a business owned by Chai, had withdrawn significant sums in the form of Tether, a stablecoin cryptocurrency pegged to the U.S. dollar, aiming to mitigate the volatile nature of digital currencies.

Related
Grayscale Records Lowest Outflow Since Bitcoin ETF Approval

By the time Rhino Trading rectified the mistake, Chai had already siphoned off nearly $956,000 from his account, leaving the company with a loss of nearly $500,000 after accounting for the remaining balance.

This incident shows the fragile nature of cryptocurrency transactions: A simple clerical error can result in substantial financial consequences.

Luck and theft

This incident is not isolated in the world of cryptocurrency trading. A similar case emerged over a year ago when Crypto.com accidentally transferred $10.5 million to a Victorian woman, Thevamanogari Manivel, due to a clerical error. Believing the massive windfall was a contest prize, Manivel and her partner, Jatinder Singh, embarked on a spending spree, purchasing real estate and luxury items.

A Victorian judge expressed significant concerns about proceeding with the sentencing of Jatinder Singh, who pleaded guilty to stealing $6.09 million in a cryptocurrency error but denies the intent to steal, causing disarray in court. Despite Singh's guilty plea, the judge questioned the sincerity of his remorse and suggested he might need independent legal advice on potentially changing his plea due to the conflicting nature of his statements.

#Cryptocurrency Crime
About the author
article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Avoids Death Cross Formation
2024/02/25 10:17
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Avoids Death Cross Formation
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Bitcoin ETFs: Soros-Inspired Boom Predicted by Investor
2024/02/25 10:17
Bitcoin ETFs: Soros-Inspired Boom Predicted by Investor
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Ripple CTO Battles XRP Ledger Skeptics Amid Scrutiny
2024/02/25 10:17
Ripple CTO Battles XRP Ledger Skeptics Amid Scrutiny
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Is Bitcoin Mining Legal? Regions in the World Where Mining Is Legally Permissible
Zircuit, New ZK-Rollup Focused on Security, Launches Staking Program
AI Analysis Launches The AIA Mastercard – The Future of Crypto-Fiat Transactions
VAP Group hosts the majestic Global Blockchain Show 2024 in Dubai
Digital Transformation Week Is Returning to Santa Clara This Summer
Arab Financial Services (AFS) Enter Strategic Alliance with Xpence to Innovate SME Financial Management in Bahrain
Breaking Records: UXLINK Attracts 978,000 New Web3 Wallet Registration with $78,000,000 Deposit asset from February 01 to February 22, 2024
What To Expect from The Bitcoin Halving in April 2024
Testnet Launch for dWallet Network - Composable Modular Signature Network
ETH Denver Top Builders Base by Supermoon, Cointelegraph, NDC, Horizen, & Conflux
Citrea, Bitcoin’s First ZK Rollup, Announces $2.7M Seed Funding
Chromia’s Flagship Game ‘My Neighbor Alice’ Unveils 2024 Roadmap
First-Ever ICO on Bitcoin Blockchain: $3.1M Raised in Under 6 Days
CoinList to Host the MASA Token Public Sale as it Unleashes the World’s Personal Data Network
Sui Reveals Initial Wave of Speakers, Famed Venue for First Annual Basecamp Event
Vitalik Buterin Comes to Taiwan as Keynote Speaker at ETHTaipei 2024
Elevating Europe’s Crypto Hub: Next Block Expo Returns to Poland
Bridging the Data Trust Gap: 2024 RegTech Confab Set to Unlock Africa’s Economic Potential
ApeX Protocol Partners with Alertatron to Enhance Automated Trading Capabilities
TeachMeCode Institute Announces Grand Opening of Cutting-Edge Dubai School
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Australian Man Disappears After Receiving $500,000 in Crypto by Mistake
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Avoids Death Cross Formation
Bitcoin ETFs: Soros-Inspired Boom Predicted by Investor
Show all