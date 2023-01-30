As Bitcoin Approaches $24K, Sentiment Turns to Greed

Mon, 01/30/2023 - 11:06
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Bitcoin market sentiment has turned to greed after cryptocurrency's stunning recovery in January
As Bitcoin Approaches $24K, Sentiment Turns to Greed
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Bitcoin traders are getting greedy once again as the largest cryptocurrency approaches the $24,000 mark. The cryptocurrency is on track to secure a massive green candle this January, starting the new year with a bang after a string of disappointments in 2022.

The Bitcoin Fear and Greed Index gauges emotions in the Bitcoin market, ranging from 0 (extreme fear) to 100 (extreme greed). On Jan. 30, the index stood at 61, reflecting growing greed.

The Bitcoin Fear and Greed Index has been widely followed since its inception, with many investors and market participants using it as a key reference point. The index has proven to be an effective tool for gauging market sentiment, providing a snapshot of emotions on the cryptocurrency market.

Related
Whales Accumulate This Coin Since October, Here's What It Is
While the index provides insight for investors, it should not be the sole basis for investment decisions. Other factors, such as market trends and regulatory developments, should also be considered.

On Nov. 12, the index hit 21, reflecting fear among market participants following the collapse of the FTX exchange.

Recently, the Bitcoin market has experienced significant growth, which is driven by growing investor demand and reflected in the high fear and greed index reading.

Earlier today, the cryptocurrency peaked at $23,799 on the Bitstamp exchange.

#Bitcoin News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Shiba Inu: Pro Ripple Lawyer Comments on How Long It Might Take to Burn Enormous SHIB Supply
01/30/2023 - 10:54
Shiba Inu: Pro Ripple Lawyer Comments on How Long It Might Take to Burn Enormous SHIB Supply
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Cardano (ADA) Forms Crucial Support, Targets 'Higher Highs' from Here: Analyst
01/30/2023 - 10:26
Cardano (ADA) Forms Crucial Support, Targets 'Higher Highs' from Here: Analyst
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image MyDogeCTO Reveals New Feature That Can Drive DOGE Price This Week: Details
01/30/2023 - 10:03
MyDogeCTO Reveals New Feature That Can Drive DOGE Price This Week: Details
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin