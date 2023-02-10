Ark Invest's Former Analyst Makes New Ethereum (ETH) Prediction: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Chris Burniske, who previously believed that Ethereum was guiding investors to Valhalla, has changed his outlook and made a new prediction that Ethereum may have to go through a drastic plunge before reaching its ultimate destination.

In his latest tweet, Burniske stated, "We must first die to make it to Valhalla," implying that Ethereum could face a significant drop in value, which could potentially lead to liquidation for some traders. He likened this process to death, a metaphor that highlights the volatility of the cryptocurrency market.

However, Burniske remains optimistic about the long-term prospects of Ethereum. He cites the platform's fundamental value, which includes staking, solutions and decentralized applications built on the network as the key drivers of its potential success. The analyst believes that Ethereum's underlying technology and infrastructure will continue to support its growth and attract more developers and users to the network.

It is important to note that cryptocurrency markets are highly unpredictable, and any sudden change in market sentiment could impact the price of Ethereum and other assets. However, Burniske's revised outlook on Ethereum highlights the significance of fundamental analysis in the cryptocurrency space and the importance of considering long-term trends and developments when making investment decisions.

In the case of Ethereum, the second biggest cryptocurrency has lost around 6.5% of its value in the last 24 hours, launching a liquidation spiral that most likely caused a massive drop.