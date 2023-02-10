Ark Invest's Former Analyst Makes New Ethereum (ETH) Prediction: Details

Fri, 02/10/2023 - 11:51
Arman Shirinyan
Analyst has new view on state of market
Ark Invest's Former Analyst Makes New Ethereum (ETH) Prediction: Details
Chris Burniske, who previously believed that Ethereum was guiding investors to Valhalla, has changed his outlook and made a new prediction that Ethereum may have to go through a drastic plunge before reaching its ultimate destination.

In his latest tweet, Burniske stated, "We must first die to make it to Valhalla," implying that Ethereum could face a significant drop in value, which could potentially lead to liquidation for some traders. He likened this process to death, a metaphor that highlights the volatility of the cryptocurrency market.

Ethereum (ETH) Going to Valhalla, Says Former Ark Invest Analyst

However, Burniske remains optimistic about the long-term prospects of Ethereum. He cites the platform's fundamental value, which includes staking, solutions and decentralized applications built on the network as the key drivers of its potential success. The analyst believes that Ethereum's underlying technology and infrastructure will continue to support its growth and attract more developers and users to the network.

It is important to note that cryptocurrency markets are highly unpredictable, and any sudden change in market sentiment could impact the price of Ethereum and other assets. However, Burniske's revised outlook on Ethereum highlights the significance of fundamental analysis in the cryptocurrency space and the importance of considering long-term trends and developments when making investment decisions.

In the case of Ethereum, the second biggest cryptocurrency has lost around 6.5% of its value in the last 24 hours, launching a liquidation spiral that most likely caused a massive drop.

Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

