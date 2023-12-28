Advertisement
AD

Ark Invest Exits GBTC Completely Before Bitcoin ETF Goes Live

Advertisement
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
As Bitcoin ETF looms, Ark Invest says goodbye to GBTC
Thu, 28/12/2023 - 14:21
Ark Invest Exits GBTC Completely Before Bitcoin ETF Goes Live
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

As reported by Bloomberg, Ark Invest has sold its remaining shares of the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, an unexpected move as investors await the approval of an exchange-traded fund that will invest directly in Bitcoin.

Advertisement

Investors are hoping that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) will approve a spot Bitcoin ETF by Jan. 10. Grayscale is also pursuing approval to convert its Bitcoin Trust, the world's largest, into an ETF.

According to Bloomberg, the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF sold all of its remaining 2.25 million shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust on Wednesday. This comes as Cathie Wood's exchange-traded fund makes significant revisions to its Bitcoin-related holdings.

On the other hand, the company purchased 4.32 million shares of the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF on the same day, making it the fund's second-largest holder, per Ark Investment Management LLC's daily data.

Despite the Bitcoin price reaching its highest level since April 2022, Wood has been decreasing her holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, which was once the top position in the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF.

Bitcoin has more than doubled in 2023, with most of the gains coming around the end of the year, as the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is expected to approve spot Bitcoin ETFs early next month.

MicroStrategy, on the other hand, continues to accumulate Bitcoin in preparation for the probable approval of a spot BTC exchange-traded fund (ETF) in the United States.

Related
Bitcoin (BTC) Fees Set New Highs in 2023, Here's Explanation Behind Surge

The business intelligence firm purchased 14,620 BTC for $615.7 million in cash between Nov. 20, 2023, and Dec. 26, 2023, according to the firm's 8-K filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

According to the filing notes, the latest Bitcoin hoard cost MicroStrategy around $42,110 per BTC, including fees and other charges.

#Grayscale #Bitcoin #Cathie Wood #Cryptocurrency influencer
About the author
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image Shibarium About to Score Ground-Breaking Utility Milestone, See Details
2023/12/28 14:19
Shibarium About to Score Ground-Breaking Utility Milestone, See Details
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Massive Solana (SOL) Whale Movements Amid 80% Monthly Price Upswing
2023/12/28 14:19
Massive Solana (SOL) Whale Movements Amid 80% Monthly Price Upswing
Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
related image New Ethereum (ETH), XRP and Solana (SOL) Pairs to Go Live on Binance
2023/12/28 14:19
New Ethereum (ETH), XRP and Solana (SOL) Pairs to Go Live on Binance
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Step Into the Future of Crypto at the Crypto Vision Conference 2024 in Makati!
BoneX Margin Makes History By Being The First Platform To Provide 20% Cash Back
RepubliK Integrates Fireblocks to Enhance Web3 Security in Social Media
Metaverse Onlife Zone (MOZ) Gears Up for IEO on Koinpark: Redefining Precision in Virtual Synchronization
Don't Just Trade, Thrive: Unlocking the KoinBay Advantage
World K-Pop Center's Grand Event on December 29: "Click the Star in Seoul" Unveiling KPC's Global Vision
Three New Products Unveiled By RENEC Blockchain, Opening Up Profitable Investing Opportunities
Swych Finance Releases the Next Generation of Decentralized Perpetual Exchanges
Clock Ticking: 6 Hours Left in MetaWin's Thrilling $1 Million USDC Prize Race
Web3 Growth Marketing Leader Addressable Completes $13.5M Raise Led by BITKRAFT
Show all
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Ark Invest Exits GBTC Completely Before Bitcoin ETF Goes Live
Shibarium About to Score Ground-Breaking Utility Milestone, See Details
Massive Solana (SOL) Whale Movements Amid 80% Monthly Price Upswing
New Ethereum (ETH), XRP and Solana (SOL) Pairs to Go Live on Binance
This Asset Might Explode Soon, But Reason Is Not What You Think
Bitcoin (BTC) Fees Set New Highs in 2023, Here's Explanation Behind Surge
Elon Musk's AI and Meme Tweet Explodes Crypto Community
Arbitrum (ARB) Surges 58% in 30 Days – Michaël van de Poppe Bullish on $2 Outlook
Dogwifhat (WIF) Coming to Binance? New Solana Meme Coin on High Alert After This Post
Vitalik Buterin Makes Important Statement About Ethereum Scaling Solutions
Show all
Advertisement
AD