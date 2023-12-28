Advertisement
AD

Bitcoin (BTC) Fees Set New Highs in 2023, Here's Explanation Behind Surge

Advertisement
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Why Bitcoin (BTC) fees skyrocketed to new heights in 2023
Thu, 28/12/2023 - 12:44
Bitcoin (BTC) Fees Set New Highs in 2023, Here's Explanation Behind Surge
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

According to IntoTheBlock, an on-chain analytics start-up, Bitcoin fees, which refer to the amount of BTC paid to miners, to include the transaction in the next block of the blockchain, reached new highs in 2023.

Advertisement

Per IntoTheBlock, average daily fees have increased 35 times since December 2022, with Bitcoin (BTC) miners profiting handsomely as transaction costs have risen.

Ordinals, a protocol that allows users to store non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on the Bitcoin blockchain as inscriptions, is primarily responsible for the spike.

Bitcoin Ordinals, a mechanism for generating non-fungible tokens (NFTs) known as inscriptions, launched in January, bringing the NFT and smart contract narratives to the Bitcoin network.

According to the most recent data published by Dune Analytics on Dec. 26, users have a cumulative total of 51,720, 061 Ordinals inscriptions.

Related
Bitcoin (BTC) Sees Rare 300% Quarterly Increase in Transaction Fees, Here's Why

Not only has Bitcoin achieved new highs in network fees, but Santiment believes that 2023 will be remembered as one of the greatest performing years of the century, accounting for various main sectors.

Santiment points out that Bitcoin and Ethereum are still within striking distance of breaking through one-and-a-half-year highs set just three weeks ago.

Bitcoin has rallied amid speculation that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is nearing approval of an exchange-traded fund that will invest directly in the largest token.

Investors are aiming for a Jan. 10 deadline for the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to decide whether to approve a spot Bitcoin ETF. Grayscale is requesting approval to transform its Bitcoin Trust, the world's largest, into an ETF.

Bitcoin was barely 0.04% higher at the time of writing, trading around $43,088 after recovering from Tuesday's loss.

#Bitcoin
About the author
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image Elon Musk's AI and Meme Tweet Explodes Crypto Community
2023/12/28 12:55
Elon Musk's AI and Meme Tweet Explodes Crypto Community
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Arbitrum (ARB) Surges 58% in 30 Days – Michaël van de Poppe Bullish on $2 Outlook
2023/12/28 12:55
Arbitrum (ARB) Surges 58% in 30 Days – Michaël van de Poppe Bullish on $2 Outlook
Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
related image Dogwifhat (WIF) Coming to Binance? New Solana Meme Coin on High Alert After This Post
2023/12/28 12:55
Dogwifhat (WIF) Coming to Binance? New Solana Meme Coin on High Alert After This Post
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Bitcoin (BTC) Fees Set New Highs in 2023, Here's Explanation Behind Surge
Elon Musk's AI and Meme Tweet Explodes Crypto Community
Arbitrum (ARB) Surges 58% in 30 Days – Michaël van de Poppe Bullish on $2 Outlook
Dogwifhat (WIF) Coming to Binance? New Solana Meme Coin on High Alert After This Post
Vitalik Buterin Makes Important Statement About Ethereum Scaling Solutions
Cardano (ADA) Could Surge 20% More With This Pattern Breakout: Details
Worldcoin Creator's Company and Microsoft Sued Over ChatGPT
Ethereum (ETH) Soars to $2,400, Institutional FOMO Yet to Kick In - What's Next?
Dogecoin (DOGE) Metrics Show Mega Rally Is About to Start
'Saylor Wants More Bitcoin Than Satoshi': XRP Lawyer Reacts to MicroStrategy's BTC Purchase
Show all
Advertisement
AD