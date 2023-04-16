ARB Skyrockets 40% in Week: Giant Whale Transfers 10 Million Coins to Top Exchange

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

In a surprising move, the largest buyer of ARB tokens on the first day of listing, a mysterious whale, has transferred all 9.94 million ARB tokens, now worth $17 million, to Binance, reports Lookonchain. The transfer, which is usually associated with an intention to sell, comes after the price of the Arbitrum token surged by 40% in the last week, making it the third most profitable cryptocurrency of the week among the top largest cryptocurrencies in terms of market cap, according to CoinMarketCap.

ARB to USD by CoinMarketCap

The whale initially made headlines on March 24 when they bought 4.94 million ARB tokens with 3,700 ETH, equivalent to $6.79 million, at an average buying price of $1.38, becoming the largest buyer of the Arbitrum token on its first day of listing. A few days later, on March 28, the investor received an additional 5 million ARB tokens worth $5.73 million from Binance, bringing their total holdings to 9.94 million ARB tokens valued at $11.33 million at the time.

The reason behind the whale's decision to transfer all their ARB tokens to Binance is unclear, but it has certainly caught the attention of the cryptocurrency community. Some enthusiasts believe that the whale may be trying to take profits after the recent price surge, while others speculate that they may have a long-term strategy in mind. Only time will tell what the whale's next move will be and how it will impact the cryptocurrency market.