    Aptos (APT) Becomes Best Performer in Top 100 Again: Possible Reasons

    Vladislav Sopov
    Solana killer Aptos (APT) yet again among top gainers in massive partnerships and announcements
    Tue, 8/10/2024 - 15:33
    Aptos (APT), one of the most discussed novel L1 blockchains of 2023-2024, is yet again leaving competitors in the dust with its token. The upsurge might be driven by both marketing hype and business development accomplishments.

    Aptos (APT) up by 7.5% amid red market, hits $4.6 billion market cap

    APT, a native cryptocurrency of Aptos L1 blockchain, is the fastest growing token among the 100 largest crypto coins. In the last 24 hours, its price added almost 7.5%, while its capitalization reached $4.62 billion. APT price twice tried to conquer the $9.25-$9.30 zone untouched since late May.

    In this move, Aptos (APT) managed to outshine large-cap meme coin Pepe (PEPE) and is ready to challenge AI trailblaizer Bittensor (TAO). 

    In the last 24 hours, APT liquidations exceeded $1.3 million, with over $650,000 being erased from short positions, CoinGlass data shows.

    Such an impressive spike coincides with another apathetic day on the crypto markets. Thenet capitalization of the segment dipped by 1.3% overnight, while Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) lost 0.8% and 1.4%, respectively.

    Aptos (APT) keeps surging following founder Mo Shaikh's appearance in the podcast of Scott "Wolf of All Streets" Melker, seasoned crypto influencer. The Aptos (APT) founder shared the details of what is next for his protocol, including Aptos Card, the evolving utility of the APT cryptocurrency, and so on.

    Aptos (APT) betting big on Japan with recent M&A deal

    Also, Aptos (APT) representatives organized a presentation on the stage of Blockchain at Berkeley, a crypto community at the University of California.

    As covered by U.Today previously, "Aptos Autumn" was triggered by a number of partnerships and deals in recent weeks. First, Aptos (APT) is now among the blockchains used by banking heavyweight Franklin Templeton for its tokenized shares.

    Also, Aptos acquired HashPallette, a Japanese blockchain platform focused on the music and art NFT segment. As a result of the deal, HashPallette developments for Expo 2025 will also go live on Aptos.

    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

