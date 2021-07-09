Apple Co-Founder Steve Wozniak Calls Bitcoin a "Miracle," Says It's Better Than Gold

News
Fri, 07/09/2021 - 05:48
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Tech maven Steve Wozniak remains bullish on Bitcoin
Apple Co-Founder Steve Wozniak Calls Bitcoin a "Miracle," Says It's Better Than Gold
Cover image via commons.wikimedia.org
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak called Bitcoin “the most amazing mathematical miracle” during the Jalisco Talent Land Digital 2021 event, El Sol de México reports.  

He also believes that the flagship cryptocurrency is more precious than gold because the latter is not scarce enough:      

We keep finding gold. One day, we will manufacture it in factories.

card

Even though the 70-year-old tech entrepreneur doesn’t personally invest in the leading crypto, he is convinced that it has a place in the future. 

Wozniak has been an ardent Bitcoin proponent for years. Back in June 2018, the tech maven said that he wanted it to become a single global currency.

In December, he launched his own cryptocurrency company called Efforce.

During the recent event, the computer engineering legend also said that artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) could change people’s lives for the better.

#Bitcoin News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

article image Uniswap (UNI) v3 Goes Live on Ethereum's Optimism: Details
07/09/2021 - 10:24

Uniswap (UNI) v3 Goes Live on Ethereum's Optimism: Details
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
article image Bitcoin and Ethereum Supply Moved from Exchanges Reaches Historic Lows, Decreasing Sell-Off Risks
07/09/2021 - 10:00

Bitcoin and Ethereum Supply Moved from Exchanges Reaches Historic Lows, Decreasing Sell-Off Risks
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
article image Elon Musk Explains Why Dogecoin Will Be Superior to Bitcoin and Ethereum After Its Big Upgrade
07/09/2021 - 08:10

Elon Musk Explains Why Dogecoin Will Be Superior to Bitcoin and Ethereum After Its Big Upgrade
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya