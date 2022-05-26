Ankr Partners with Pocket Network to Advance Decentralized Web3 Infrastructure

Two large-scale blockchain data platforms have entered into a long-term strategic collaboration to optimize data processes and advance interoperability of cross-network systems.

Ankr inks partnership with Pocket Network

Today, May 26, 2022, blockchain nodes provider Ankr and Web3 data ecosystem Pocket Network announced that their technical collaboration kicks off.

Protocol > Platforms #Decentralization > Centralization



Ankr 🤝 @POKTnetwork share the same vision.



📣 Our alliance with Pocket will add more nodes serving traffic coming through Ankr Protocol



Read more ➡️https://t.co/jmbbaXylhk pic.twitter.com/djBsDzTv74 — Ankr (@ankr) May 26, 2022

With this integration, Pocket Network becomes one of the nodes providers for Ankr; thus, Pocket Network is now an integral part of one of the largest ecosystems in the "Blockchain-as-a-Service" segment.

With this collaboration, the web developers, crypto entrepreneurs and decentralized applications team will be able to deploy their software to a more optimized and powerful technical basis.

Ads

Greg Gopman, the chief marketing officer at Ankr, stresses that the new collaboration is a crucial step for the entire Web3 segment as it unlocks amazing opportunities for all types of dApps:

Bringing Pocket onto the Ankr Protocol marks a new era of coverage and decentralization for Ankr and our clients. We love what Pocket has started and the passionate community they’ve fostered. We’re thrilled to have them join on our journey to create the best Web3 Infrastructure solutions

Pocket Network traffic spikes in first week of partnership

By May 2022, Pocket Network infrastructure boasts 44,000 nodes; it is one of the most populatr nodes providers for the ecosystems of Harmony and IoTeX blockchains.

In the first day of the partnership, traffic on Harmony and IoTeX nodes jumped by 30%; this is a splendid milestone of Pocket Network's path to massive adoption.

Increased traffic on Pocket Network ecosystem amplifies the value of its core native token, POKT.