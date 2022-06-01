Former OpenSea Exec Charged with Insider Trading

News
Wed, 06/01/2022 - 19:01
article image
Alex Dovbnya
This marks the very first NFT insider trading case for U.S. authorities
Former OpenSea Exec Charged with Insider Trading
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Nathaniel Chastain, former product manager at leading non-fungible token marketplace OpenSea, has been charged with insider trading by U.S. prosecutors, according to a press release published by the Department of Justice.

Chastain is now facing one count of money laundering and one count of wire fraud.     

Last September, he was forced to resign after it turned out that he was buying NFTs before they would appear on the website’s homepage. His ingenious scheme was exposed by a Twitter user who posted transaction receipts tied to Chastain.

The unscrupulous executive would sell his NFTs right to make significant financial gains after pumping their price by attracting more eyeballs.

Related
Australia's Second Largest Bank Has Ambitious Plans for Its Stablecoin
In some cases, Chastain was able to make profits of up to five times his original investment.

He used anonymous accounts in order to conduct his NFT purchases.     

Chastain was reportedly asked to leave the company due to the damning allegations. The former executive was silent on the issue, and the controversy was quickly denied down.

Now, Chastain is once again on everyone’s lips after U.S. prosecutors brought their first NFT-related insider trading case against him.

In a statement, FBI Assistant Director-in-Charge Michael J. Driscoll said that the federal law enforcement agency would continue “aggressively” pursuing bad actors who chose to manipulate the market.

Chastain is facing a maximum prison sentence of up to 20 years. He was arrested in Manhattan, New York, earlier today.

Earlier this year, Chastain reportedly started working on a new NFT project despite being kicked out of OpenSea due to insider trading accusations.

#NFT News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Bitcoin Critic Nouriel Roubini Attacks This Inoffensive Tweet by Vitalik Buterin
06/01/2022 - 16:23
Bitcoin Critic Nouriel Roubini Attacks This Inoffensive Tweet by Vitalik Buterin
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Some Terra Users Get Less LUNA from Airdrop, Elon Musk Slams Jackson Palmer, SHIB Wrapped on BNB Chain Used for Payments: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
06/01/2022 - 16:16
Some Terra Users Get Less LUNA from Airdrop, Elon Musk Slams Jackson Palmer, SHIB Wrapped on BNB Chain Used for Payments: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
related image Oman's Oil Companies to Mine Bitcoin with Excessive Gas
06/01/2022 - 16:09
Oman's Oil Companies to Mine Bitcoin with Excessive Gas
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya