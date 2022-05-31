Here's Why Bitcoin Is Unlikely to Drop Below $20,000

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

CryptoQuant analyst Ki-Young Ju has predicted that Bitcoin is "unlikely" to dip below the $20,000 mark.



For that to happen, institutional investors who gained exposure to the largest cryptocurrency during the previous bull market cycle, which spanned 2020 and 2021, would have to capitulate, according to Ju.



Ju has pointed to the fact that Coinbase Custody, the digital asset custodial arm of the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the U.S., has increased the number of assets under management by 296% since the fourth quarter of 2022. It currently holds roughly 1.4 million Bitcoins on behalf of institutional clients.

In January, Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz opined that Bitcoin's institutional adoption was only in its first inning since major insurance companies and asset managers were yet to join the party.



After a record-breaking nine consecutive weeks of losses, Bitcoin finally saw some greed on Monday, with the community celebrating what was seemingly a long-overdue relief rally.