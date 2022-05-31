Here's Why Bitcoin Is Unlikely to Drop Below $20,000

News
Tue, 05/31/2022 - 08:46
article image
Alex Dovbnya
CryptoQuant analyst Ki-Young Ju believes that institutional investors will prevent Bitcoin from dropping below $20,000
Here's Why Bitcoin Is Unlikely to Drop Below $20,000
Cover image via unsplash.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

CryptoQuant analyst Ki-Young Ju has predicted that Bitcoin is "unlikely" to dip below the $20,000 mark.

For that to happen, institutional investors who gained exposure to the largest cryptocurrency during the previous bull market cycle, which spanned 2020 and 2021, would have to capitulate, according to Ju.

Ju has pointed to the fact that Coinbase Custody, the digital asset custodial arm of the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the U.S., has increased the number of assets under management by 296% since the fourth quarter of 2022. It currently holds roughly 1.4 million Bitcoins on behalf of institutional clients.

CryptoQuant
Image by cryptoquant.com

In January, Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz opined that Bitcoin's institutional adoption was only in its first inning since major insurance companies and asset managers were yet to join the party.

After a record-breaking nine consecutive weeks of losses, Bitcoin finally saw some greed on Monday, with the community celebrating what was seemingly a long-overdue relief rally.

Related
Nassim Taleb Claims Terra's Do Kwon Is More Dangerous Than Bernie Madoff
However, the rally has already stalled. At press time, the cryptocurrency is trading at $31,576 on the Bitstamp exchange after dipping around 0.49%. Yet, the cryptocurrency is already up 6.93% this week, which means that it is likely to break its longest bearish streak to date unless another significant sell-off takes place by next Monday.

As reported by U.Today, Ju was recently close to reaching its "cyclic bottom." He believes that the largest cryptocurrency is currently in another major accumulation phase that will be followed by another rally.

Yet, many remain skeptical since on-chain analysis has repeatedly displayed its weak predictive power.

#Bitcoin Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Mirror Protocol Being Attacked as $2 Million Already Drained by Hacker
05/31/2022 - 10:38
Mirror Protocol Being Attacked as $2 Million Already Drained by Hacker
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Snoop Dogg's Son Is a Die-Hard Cardano Supporter, Teases Upcoming NFT Release
05/31/2022 - 10:22
Snoop Dogg's Son Is a Die-Hard Cardano Supporter, Teases Upcoming NFT Release
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Cardano Beats Ripple by Market Cap: CoinMarketCap
05/31/2022 - 10:12
Cardano Beats Ripple by Market Cap: CoinMarketCap
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev