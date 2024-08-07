    Ancient Ethereum Whale Reawakens With 806,351% Profits: Details

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Dormant Ethereum whale awakens after nine years: Surprising action taken
    Wed, 7/08/2024 - 10:06
    Ancient Ethereum Whale Reawakens With 806,351% Profits: Details
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    According to on-chain data, an Ethereum ICO participant has reawakened after nine years of dormancy. According to blockchain analytics firm Lookonchain, the long-inactive address, which participated in Ethereum's initial coin offering (ICO) in 2014, has taken action for the first time in almost a decade.

    Advertisement

    The address in question initially received 500 ETH during Ethereum's ICO, when the price was around $0.31 per ETH. At that time, the total cost of the ETH stash was just $155. Fast forward to today, and the value has skyrocketed to nearly $1.25 million, representing a whopping 806,351% gain.

    In a tweet, Lookonchain reported: "An Ethereum ICO participant woke up just now after 9 years of dormancy. This guy participated in the Ethereum ICO 9 years ago and received 500 ETH (cost was only $155, now worth $1.25 million), and the ICO price was $0.31."

    HOT Stories
    Bitcoin (BTC) Facing Imminent Death Cross
    XRP Skyrockets: Did You Miss This Massive Surge? Solana (SOL) Breaks Crucial Resistance, Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Rise
    Bitcoin Bull Saylor Compares Bitcoin to Air and Water as MSTR Stock Recovers
    Bull Market Confirmed? Binance CEO Shares Hidden Insight

    The reawakening was significant as the Ethereum large holder took a surprising action rather than sell the entire stash.

    Related
    Ethereum (ETH) Whales Going Insanely Bullish: Details
    Thu, 08/01/2024 - 14:49
    Ethereum (ETH) Whales Going Insanely Bullish: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    According to Lookonchain, the said ETH address transferred 0.1 ETH to a new address, which it speculates might be a transfer test possibly indicating that major transactions could follow. The whale's next move remains unknown and will be closely monitored by the market.

    ETH price action

    Ethereum recovered from sharp losses on Tuesday following a major sell-off after risk aversion in global markets spilled into cryptocurrencies. The rout is the first big stress test for digital assets since a group of spot-Bitcoin and Ether exchange-traded funds debuted in the United States in January and July.

    Ethereum rose to above $2,550 in Tuesday's trading session while Bitcoin edged back up to $56,000. The moves signal a partial rebound after Monday's huge sell-off, which saw Ethereum sink to its lowest point since 2021.

    Related
    Ethereum (ETH) Surges 449% in Surprising Whale Activity Amid Market Dip
    Tue, 07/30/2024 - 13:07
    Ethereum (ETH) Surges 449% in Surprising Whale Activity Amid Market Dip
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    At the time of writing, Ethereum was sustaining its rebound, up 2.66% in the last 24 hours to $2,522 as the crypto market continued to recover.

    However, the gains in Bitcoin, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies may be short-lived without a major improvement in the macro-economic environment, a factor that will be closely monitored in the coming days.

    #Ethereum News
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Aug 7, 2024 - 9:55
    Vitalik Buterin Issues Crucial Update on Ethereum Block Advancement
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Title news
    News
    Aug 7, 2024 - 9:36
    Shiba Inu Lead Shytoshi Will Not Be Surprised If This Prediction by Vitalik Comes True
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    LBank Awarded Best Cryptocurrency Exchange Bank 2024 by Global Business & Finance Magazine
    Bybit Introduces Pre-Market Perpetuals for Trading Upcoming Tokens
    Bitcoin Startup Lab Launches Largest Bitcoin Hackathon in History
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ancient Ethereum Whale Reawakens With 806,351% Profits: Details
    Vitalik Buterin Issues Crucial Update on Ethereum Block Advancement
    Shiba Inu Lead Shytoshi Will Not Be Surprised If This Prediction by Vitalik Comes True
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD