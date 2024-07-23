    Ancient Ethereum Foundation Wallet Sells Millions in ETH Ahead of ETF Launch

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Ethereum Foundation sold large ETH amount prior to spot ETF launch
    Tue, 23/07/2024 - 10:42
    Ancient Ethereum Foundation Wallet Sells Millions in ETH Ahead of ETF Launch
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Analytics account @spotonchain spread the word about an ancient Ethereum Foundation wallet linked to the Ethereum ICO selling an impressive ETH chunk in the run-up to spot Ethereum ETFs going live later today.

    This entity made another ETH sale, but it was much smaller.

    Ethereum Foundation ICO wallet awakens

    The aforementioned data source reported that earlier today, a wallet that belongs to the Ethereum Foundation sold 100 ETH for 345,179 DAI stablecoins. It happened just a few hours before spot Ethereum ETFs are going live.

    Notably, @spotonchain also shared that before the above trade was conducted, a wallet that belongs to the same entity and that is linked to the Ethereum initial coin offering (ICO), 0xdb3, transferred 3,200 ETH to the Kraken exchange. That amount of ETH is valued at $11.2 million, the X analytics account said.

    In total, this year so far, the Ethereum Foundation has sold 5,566 ETH, including this recent 3,200 ETH sale.

    The previous ETH sale made by the Ethereum Foundation was performed three weeks ago – on July 2, according to the tweet.

    Ethereum ETFs to attract $4 billion inflows: Wintermute

    Last week, the leading U.S. financial regulator, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), finally issued the green light for spot Ethereum exchange-traded funds, and today, July 23, 11 spot ETFs based on Ethereum are expected to start trading.

    Among the platforms that have confirmed the ETF launch today is the Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE); it will provide a venue for trading five Ethereum spot ETFs, those launched by Fidelity, Invesco Galaxy, Franklin Templeton, VanEck and 21Shares.

    According to Chinese cryptocurrency journalist Colin Wu, cryptocurrency trading firm Wintermute has shared a prediction that within the next year, spot Ethereum ETFs are likely to attract as much as $4 billion in capital inflows for these assets. As for the Ethereum price, the company’s analysts expect that it will surge by 24% within the coming year.

    So far, Ethereum is changing hands at $3,526. ETH has printed a large green candle on an hourly chart, surging by 2.53% after a 3.5% decline over the past 24 hours.

    Bitcoiner Samson Mow tweeted today that Ethereum is trading “abysmally” despite the approaching spot ETF launch, unlike Bitcoin when it was in the same position in January.

    #spot Ethereum ETF #Ethereum
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
