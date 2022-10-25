Ancient Ethereum Address Activated After 7 Years

Tue, 10/25/2022 - 18:35
article image
Alex Dovbnya
An Ethereum address that dates back all the way to 2015 got activated earlier today right on the verge of a significant price jump
Ancient Ethereum Address Activated After 7 Years
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Twitter account Whale Alert has reported that a pre-mine Ethereum address that contains 200 ETH ($282,115) has been activated after 7.2 years of dormancy. 

As reported by U.Today, another Ethereum wallet containing 1,947 ETH ($2.8 million at current prices) was also activated in February.   

It is worth noting that the Ethereum network turned seven on July 30. The highly ambitious project back in 2015 following an $18 million crowdsale.

Related
Here's Cardano Founder's Amusing Response to Recent NFT Growth

Shortly after its launch, the ETH token started trading at $2.77 on the Kraken exchange before plunging to $0.68. At press time, the second-largest cryptocurrency is trading at $1,476. 

As reported by U.Today, the Ether price recently experienced a massive jump, leading to more than $105 million worth of liquidations. 

#Ethereum News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Crypto Market Cap Tops $1 Trillion Benchmark Once Again
10/25/2022 - 20:04
Crypto Market Cap Tops $1 Trillion Benchmark Once Again
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Ethereum (ETH) Shorts Getting Annihilated as Price Surges 7% in Minutes
10/25/2022 - 17:25
Ethereum (ETH) Shorts Getting Annihilated as Price Surges 7% in Minutes
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Toncoin (TON) Up as Telegram Rival WhatsApp Crashes
10/25/2022 - 16:15
Toncoin (TON) Up as Telegram Rival WhatsApp Crashes
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev