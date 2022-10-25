Ancient Ethereum Address Activated After 7 Years

An Ethereum address that dates back all the way to 2015 got activated earlier today right on the verge of a significant price jump

Twitter account Whale Alert has reported that a pre-mine Ethereum address that contains 200 ETH ($282,115) has been activated after 7.2 years of dormancy.

As reported by U.Today , another Ethereum wallet containing 1,947 ETH ($2.8 million at current prices) was also activated in February.

It is worth noting that the Ethereum network turned seven on July 30. The highly ambitious project back in 2015 following an $18 million crowdsale.

Shortly after its launch, the ETH token started trading at $2.77 on the Kraken exchange before plunging to $0.68. At press time, the second-largest cryptocurrency is trading at $1,476.