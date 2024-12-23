Analog Interoperability Solution Launches Its PoA Network in Mainnet

Advertisement

Interoperability solution Analog has shared the details of its proof-of-authority (PoA) network launch. The PoA mainnet is set to pave the way for the next releases, including the kicking off of a cross-chain messaging system and a much-anticipated token generation event (TGE).

New-gen interoperability solution Analog has launched its mainnet, marking a milestone in blockchain interoperability by enabling developers to build sophisticated multi-chain applications. The initial proof-of-authority (PoA) version went live today, Dec. 23, 2024.

A proof-of-authority (PoA) network is a pioneering iteration of the mainnet that will serve as a template for additional runtime upgrades, adding all of Analog’s core functionalities by the token generation event (TGE). These functionalities include a nominated-proof-of-stake (NPoS) consensus mechanism, cross-chain messaging, cross-chain data queries and more.

The mainnet launch follows a successful three-phase testnet, ensuring core features are fully optimized and allowing developers to provide valuable feedback. This launch introduces a decentralized and interoperable layer that enables developers, protocols and users to experience true cross-chain solutions.

Analog touts itself as the first one-stop shop for interoperability, aiming to provide all the tools for a developer to create any cross-chain app easily within its tech stack.

With full smart contract execution supported across chains, developers can create sophisticated applications that react to events across the entire multi-chain ecosystem.

Frax Finance, XYO, Station X leverage Analog's infrastructure

Following successful stress testing with 345,000 accounts and over 1.9 million cross-chain datasets created, Analog supports projects like Frax Finance, XYO and Parami Protocol, offering tools for cross-chain smart contract execution.

With over 50 projects committed to building on Analog, its mainnet aims to streamline multi-chain development and usher in the next wave of decentralized applications.

Over 42,000 users have already completed proof-of-humanity (PoH) verification, a process with Intract that ensures that users are real, guaranteeing a strong user base that will begin interacting with the mainnet from day one.