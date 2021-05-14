AllianceBlock to Launch DeFi Markets on Edgeware Blockchain: Details

AllianceBlock will bring NFT, DeFi and DAO primitives to Substrate-based platform for many use cases

A full-stack decentralized finance module will go live on Substrate-based smart contract platform Edgeware. AllianceBlock will harness its functionality for decentralized finance use cases.

One platform, many apps: AllianceBlock integrates Edgeware

According to a press release shared with U.Today, AllianceBlock Protocol, which addresses blockchain-based implementation of traditional financial instruments, is ready to launch decentralized markets on the Edgeware platform.

Image via AllianceBlock

Edgeware, a Substrate-based Wasm contract palette, will onboard primitives designed for decentralized financial protocols (DeFis), non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs).

AllianceBlock CEO Rachid Ajaja stresses that the collaboration between AllianceBlock and Edgeware is long-term and will expand to many sectors of the blockchain scene:

Edgeware's vision of building a community owned, decentralized platform with a focus on on-chain governance is perfectly in line with our own. We are seeking to build a new financial infrastructure that takes advantage of innovative technology, and Edgeware’s community treasury, facilities for DAOs, and bridging of digital and physical entities are important parts of linking DeFi with traditional finance. We are excited to be integrating our products into Edgeware, and look forward to collaborating more moving forward.

Mr. Ajaja has a proven track record as an expert at Barclays, world-leading financial services conglomerate, and the VINCI smart cities initiative.

CeFi/DeFi bridges to go live on Polkadot

Within this collaboration, AllianceBlock will facilitate integration between decentralized and traditional finances established via globally compliant platforms and tools.

The Edgeware platform looks like a perfect technology environment for these experiments. It is one of the earliest and most reliable smart contract platforms in the Polkadot ecosystem.

Its design allows fast and intuitive dApps deployment for testing and development on many Substrate-based chains.