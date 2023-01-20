AllianceBlock Partners with ARTBANX Collections Management Ecosystem

AllianceBlock, an digital company focused on bridging DeFi to TradFi, scores partnership with major application for collections management

Two teams shared the details of their game-chainging partnership. New collaboration is designed to ensure better trading experience for all participants of Web3 art markets through tokenization and liquidity injections.

AllianceBlock scores one-of-a-kind partnership with ARTBANX

According to the joint official statement shared by AllianceBlock and ARTBANX, the two teams have entered into a long-term strategic partnership. This collaboration covers technology, marekting, and promotional aspects.

Image by AllianceBlock

With this partnership, AllianceBlock will fuel ARTBANX's art collections with the disruptive power of Nexera Protocol’s infrastructure and NexeraID’s identity management toolkit, its two flagship developments.

As such, artworks by creators from various regions across the globe become bankable assets: they can be tokenized, transferred, stored and traded without boundaries.

Matthijs de Vries, founder and CTO at AllianceBlock, emphasizes the cutting-edge nature of the partnership and the range of opportunities it unlocks for entrepreneurs, creators, art dealers, and investors:

We are excited to partner with ARTBANX and take another step towards our mission to bridge TradFi with DeFi. The art market is a lucrative market and ripe for disruption. Using Nexera, we’re enabling a new financial model that preserves DeFi values; self-custody, transparency, decentralization, peer-to-peer, security and privacy while providing a more stable yield in a less volatile market

Employing Nexera Protocol and associated technologes streamlines the process of ARTBANX's development and significantly reduces the costs for its team and community.

Supercharging Web2-to-Web3 transition with AI tools

Mads Boie Thomsen, CEO and co-founder of ARTBANX, stresses that artificial intelligence (AI) technologies will play a crucial role in the upcoming partnership:

We are thrilled to announce our revolutionary partnership with AllianceBlock, which is set to transform the art market through the power of cutting-edge technologies. By leveraging AI, we have seamlessly integrated the transactional records of millions of artworks, providing collectors, investors and art enthusiasts with unparalleled insights for informed decision-making in fractional art-backed financing

Also, the two teams will work on the implementation of the MetaNFT standard. This technical standard will allow ARTBANX Web2 stack to enter the transition towards Web3 realm.

As such, ARTBANX will be able to meet the growing demand for cost-efficient, flexible and newbie-friedly solutions for non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and similar assets.