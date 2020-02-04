Back

Alert for Bitcoin (BTC) Bulls: Top Trader Predicts 'Pretty Big Long Squeeze'

  • Vladislav Sopov

    Amid the strong bullish narrative, #1 TradingView Bitcoin (BTC) trader Jacob Canfield recommends all Bitcoiners be aware of a ‘long squeeze’.

All holders who decided to long Bitcoin (BTC) positions within the turbulent sub-$10000 zone should listen carefully to this trading veteran.

Violent squeeze is in the cards

Trader Jacob Canfield is treating the last Bitcoin (BTC) price pump and huge positive funding it correlates with as indicators of an upcoming crisis.

The situation is ‘scary’ as the January run may be ‘setting up for a pretty big long squeeze to the downside’.

Seeking support

The trader analysed the positions for Bitcoin futures settled in U.S. Dollars (XBTUSD) on BitMEX and found strong assumptions for a bearish U-shift in the direction of the Bitcoin (BTC) price.

Mr. Canfield admits that ‘If support breaks, it will most likely be a violent squeeze as longs cover their positions’.

