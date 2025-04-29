AI-Powered Nexchain Presale Is Moving Forward

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Nexchain is the Layer-1 blockchain that uses AI to make everything faster, safer, and smarter. Right now, Nexchain's token presale is live.

The price for $NEX is now $0.031 in Stage 8. Nexchain also offers a 15% bonus until May 10. With super-fast transactions, low fees, and AI features, Nexchain is almost ready for launch.

Nexchain's features

For instance, Nexchain can handle 400,000 transactions per second (TPS). Because of AI, Nexchain can process many transactions at the same time without slowing down. This means users can move their money quickly.

Each transaction on Nexchain costs about $0.001. This low fee is possible because of smart AI systems that save energy and space. Many experts say low fees are important to help more people use blockchain every day.

On the other hand, Nexchain uses a special mix of Proof-of-Stake and AI algorithms. This helps the network stay strong, even when there are problems. The AI watches everything and fixes issues fast.

Furthermore, it can connect to other blockchains easily. This is called interoperability. It means users can send tokens between different blockchains without needing many apps. Nexchain's AI cuts down power use. This makes it a green blockchain, which is important as people look for cleaner technology.

If you hold NEX in your wallet, you get a daily share of 10% of the gas fees collected on the network. You do not need to do anything special. Just hold the tokens and earn rewards automatically.

Nexchain uses quantum-resistance cryptography. The network also has self-repairing parts that fix themselves if something goes wrong.

Nexchain also helps in healthcare, finance, government work, IoT (Internet of Things), content monetization, and more. AI will help analyze data, improve security, and automate many tasks in these industries.

How to join presale

Entering presale is simple. Here are the steps:

Find the "Join Presale" button and click it. Use a crypto wallet like MetaMask or Trust Wallet. Press "Connect Wallet" on the Nexchain presale page. Choose how much you want to invest. You can use Tether (USDT), Binance Coin (BNB), or Ethereum (ETH). Before you complete the purchase, enter the code BUYNEX15 to get a 15% bonus.

This offer is only available until May 10. After the presale ends, your NEX tokens will be sent to your wallet.

The project has also passed important security checks, with a smart contract audit completed by CertiK, one of the most trusted names in blockchain security. The total supply of NEX is 1 billion tokens, divided across ecosystem development, marketing, rewards, and other needs.

You can also stake it to earn passive income, use it to pay network fees, vote on important decisions in the Nexchain community, and pay for AI services within the platform. Because NEX has strong real-world uses and has cleared important audits, it has a solid foundation to hold real value beyond just short-term hype.

What's coming next for Nexchain

Nexchain's team has a clear roadmap:

Q2 2025:

Testnet for Nexpolia launch, adding special AI tools to help developers build apps faster.

Q3 2025:

Full release of Nexpolia blockchain, cross-chain bridges, SDKs for developers, and community rewards like farming and airdrops.

Q4 2025:

Prepare Mainnet (the final real version) and connect it to major crypto networks. Add partners from the DeFi world for trading and lending.

Q1 2026:

Official Launch of Nexchain Mainnet, support from big exchanges (CEXs), partnerships with DeFi apps, and full public use.

Nexchain is bringing together AI and crypto in a new way. With high speeds, tiny fees, smart AI-driven safety, and real rewards for users, it covers many of the problems.