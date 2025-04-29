Advertisement
Advertisement

    AI-Powered Nexchain Presale Is Moving Forward

    By Guest Author
    Tue, 29/04/2025 - 17:00
    Nexchain's presale enters Stage 8 ahead of the launch
    Advertisement
    AI-Powered Nexchain Presale Is Moving Forward
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Nexchain is the Layer-1 blockchain that uses AI to make everything faster, safer, and smarter. Right now, Nexchain's token presale is live. 

    The price for $NEX is now $0.031 in Stage 8. Nexchain also offers a 15% bonus until May 10. With super-fast transactions, low fees, and AI features, Nexchain is almost ready for launch.

    Nexchain's features 

    For instance, Nexchain can handle 400,000 transactions per second (TPS). Because of AI, Nexchain can process many transactions at the same time without slowing down. This means users can move their money quickly.

    HOT Stories
    BlackRock Grabs Over 10,000 Bitcoin (BTC) as Rivals Bleed
    123% Liquidation Imbalance Stuns Dogecoin Short Sellers
    Michael Saylor Stresses Bitcoin Scarcity With New Testament Tweet
    XRP on Verge of Overtaking Tether (USDT): $134 Billion

    Each transaction on Nexchain costs about $0.001. This low fee is possible because of smart AI systems that save energy and space. Many experts say low fees are important to help more people use blockchain every day.

    Advertisement

    On the other hand, Nexchain uses a special mix of Proof-of-Stake and AI algorithms. This helps the network stay strong, even when there are problems. The AI watches everything and fixes issues fast.

    Furthermore, it can connect to other blockchains easily. This is called interoperability. It means users can send tokens between different blockchains without needing many apps. Nexchain's AI cuts down power use. This makes it a green blockchain, which is important as people look for cleaner technology.

    If you hold NEX in your wallet, you get a daily share of 10% of the gas fees collected on the network. You do not need to do anything special. Just hold the tokens and earn rewards automatically.

    Nexchain uses quantum-resistance cryptography. The network also has self-repairing parts that fix themselves if something goes wrong.

    Nexchain also helps in healthcare, finance, government work, IoT (Internet of Things), content monetization, and more. AI will help analyze data, improve security, and automate many tasks in these industries.

    How to join presale

    Entering presale is simple. Here are the steps:

    1.  Find the "Join Presale" button and click it.
    2.  Use a crypto wallet like MetaMask or Trust Wallet.
    3. Press "Connect Wallet" on the Nexchain presale page.
    4. Choose how much you want to invest. You can use Tether (USDT), Binance Coin (BNB), or Ethereum (ETH).
    5. Before you complete the purchase, enter the code BUYNEX15 to get a 15% bonus.
      This offer is only available until May 10.
    6. After the presale ends, your NEX tokens will be sent to your wallet.

    The project has also passed important security checks, with a smart contract audit completed by CertiK, one of the most trusted names in blockchain security. The total supply of NEX is 1 billion tokens, divided across ecosystem development, marketing, rewards, and other needs. 

    You can also stake it to earn passive income, use it to pay network fees, vote on important decisions in the Nexchain community, and pay for AI services within the platform. Because NEX has strong real-world uses and has cleared important audits, it has a solid foundation to hold real value beyond just short-term hype.

    What's coming next for Nexchain

    Nexchain's team has a clear roadmap:

    • Q2 2025:
      Testnet for Nexpolia launch, adding special AI tools to help developers build apps faster.
    • Q3 2025:
      Full release of Nexpolia blockchain, cross-chain bridges, SDKs for developers, and community rewards like farming and airdrops.
    • Q4 2025:
      Prepare Mainnet (the final real version) and connect it to major crypto networks. Add partners from the DeFi world for trading and lending.
    • Q1 2026:
      Official Launch of Nexchain Mainnet, support from big exchanges (CEXs), partnerships with DeFi apps, and full public use.

    Nexchain is bringing together AI and crypto in a new way. With high speeds, tiny fees, smart AI-driven safety, and real rewards for users, it covers many of the problems. 

    #Nexchain
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Apr 29, 2025 - 16:23
    XRP ETF Rumors Shattered by Bloomberg; 150,000,000,000 SHIB Swapped by Hackers; Bitcoin Predicted to Hit $200,000 by Presto: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    News
    ByValeria Blokhina
    News
    Apr 29, 2025 - 15:49
    2.6 Trillion Shiba Inu in 24 Hours, Are SHIB Whales Back?
    News
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Common Launches First Privacy Web App with Subsecond Proving Times for Arbitrum and Aleph Zero EVM
    BloFin Surpasses Top Exchange Standards in Performance, Liquidity, and Broker Integration
    Solstice Labs Announces Upcoming USX Launch, a Solana-Native Stablecoin Built for Transparent Yield
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Apr 16, 2025 - 12:35
    Gate.io Top Crypto Exchange Makes Digital Assets Accessible: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Common Launches First Privacy Web App with Subsecond Proving Times for Arbitrum and Aleph Zero EVM
    BloFin Surpasses Top Exchange Standards in Performance, Liquidity, and Broker Integration
    Solstice Labs Announces Upcoming USX Launch, a Solana-Native Stablecoin Built for Transparent Yield
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP ETF Rumors Shattered by Bloomberg; 150,000,000,000 SHIB Swapped by Hackers; Bitcoin Predicted to Hit $200,000 by Presto: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    2.6 Trillion Shiba Inu in 24 Hours, Are SHIB Whales Back?
    BlackRock Grabs Over 10,000 Bitcoin (BTC) as Rivals Bleed
    Show all