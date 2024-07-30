AI Innovator NeurochainAI Launches NCN Token on Aug. 9

Advertisement

NeurochainAI, the first-ever fully decentralized AI-as-a-Service protocol, announced its Token Generation Event (TGE) to kick off on Aug. 9, 2024. The release of the token come in anticipation of the NeurochainAI node staking program launch for community participants.

Innovative AI-focused L1 blockchain NeurochainAI shared the details of its hotly anticipated token generation event. NCN, a core native utility and governance cryptocurrency of NeurochainAI, is officially set to go live in less than two weeks, on Aug. 9, 2024.

As a massive milestone for the project's business strategy itself, the launch will be immediately followed by the introduction of node staking, a community-focused campaign aimed at fostering network decentralization with an inclusive and democratic way to grow a validator network.

The approach merges the benefits of Web3 industry best practices, ensuring full transparency with rewards known upfront, the ultimate level of decentralization as the same stake applies to all nodes and a fair chance for all to contribute to the network's integrity on the FCFS (first come, first served) principle.

Julius Serenas, CEO of NeurochainAI, highlights that the launch of the node staking ecosystem paves the way for his platform's vision at the intersection of AI and Web3:

We're focused on fostering a truly decentralized ecosystem, demonstrated by our TGE and node staking, where fairness and transparency are paramount. Our approach ensures all participants have equal opportunity to engage without preferential treatment. This initiative not only promotes network decentralization but also underscores our commitment to community-driven growth in the AI-as-a-Service space.

The team announced that 40% of the aggregated NCN supply will be allocated to Neuron Validator NFTs, with a structured vesting plan designed to incentivize long-term contributions to node management in NeurochainAI.

CEX listings for NCN coming soon

As a part of the strategy, the community also has the opportunity to earn NCN by connecting GPUs and participating in data tasks for extended periods of time.

NeurochainAI representatives shared their ambitious plans regarding the token and its place in the global Web3 ecosystem.

NCN will soon be listed directly on centralized exchanges (CEXes). The full list of platforms will be revealed publicly in the coming days, ensuring equal access and better terms for everyone.