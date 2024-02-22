ADA and BNB Price Prediction for February 22

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Most of the coins need time to get more energy for a further move, according to CoinStats.

Top coins by CoinStats

ADA/USD

The price of Cardano (ADA) has risen by 0.22% over the past day.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, ADA keeps going down after a false breakout of the resistance of $0.6391. If today's bar closes below the previous candle low, the correction may continue to the $0.55 zone.

ADA is trading at $0.5924 at press time.

BNB/USD

Binance Coin (BNB) is one of the biggest gainers today, going up by 2.43%.

Image by TradingView

Despite today's rise, the rate of BNB does not have enough power for a continued upward move. Thus, the today's candle might close far from its peak.

If that happens, traders may expect a local drop to the nearest support of $366.6.

BNB is trading at $379.3 at press time.