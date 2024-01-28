Advertisement
AD
Original U.Today article

ADA and BNB Price Analysis for January 28

Advertisement
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Is it possible to see ongoing rise of Binance Coin (BNB) and Cardano (ADA)?
Sun, 28/01/2024 - 15:03
ADA and BNB Price Analysis for January 28
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The last day of the week has started bullish for most of the coins, according to CoinStats.

Advertisement
Top coins by CoinStats

ADA/USD

The rate of Cardano (ADA) has gone up by 2.23% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, the price of ADA is rising after a false breakout of the support level at $0.4643. However, it is too early to talk about a further upward move as the altcoin has not accumulated enough energy for that.

Related
BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for January 27

In this case, sideways trading between $0.48 and $0.50 is the more likely scenario for the next days.

ADA is trading at $0.4930 at press time.

BNB/USD

Binance Coin (BNB) has gained less than ADA, rising by 0.56%.

Image by TradingView

The price of BNB is in the middle of the wide channel, which means that neither bulls nor bears are dominating. The falling volume confirms this statement. In this regard, consolidation in the area of $300-$310 is the more likely scenario.

BNB is trading at $307.7 at press time.

#Cardano Price Prediction #Binance coin price prediction
About the author
article image
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image SHIB on Fire as Burn Rate Skyrockets 4,907%, Shiba Inu Price Next?
2024/01/28 15:00
SHIB on Fire as Burn Rate Skyrockets 4,907%, Shiba Inu Price Next?
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image SOL and ETH Price Analysis for January 28
2024/01/28 15:00
SOL and ETH Price Analysis for January 28
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Bitcoin to Become Native Currency for AI Agents, Former Meta Exec Predicts
2024/01/28 15:00
Bitcoin to Become Native Currency for AI Agents, Former Meta Exec Predicts
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Aleph.im launches Twentysix Cloud: An enhanced marketplace for Decentralized Cloud Computing
Wooooo! Coin Announces Major Milestones with Listings on MEXC and Bitmart
Global Blockchain Show, Dubai, to gather Blockchain and Web3 experts, provide networking opportunities
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

ADA and BNB Price Analysis for January 28
SHIB on Fire as Burn Rate Skyrockets 4,907%, Shiba Inu Price Next?
SOL and ETH Price Analysis for January 28
Show all