ADA and BNB Price Analysis for January 28

The last day of the week has started bullish for most of the coins, according to CoinStats.

ADA/USD

The rate of Cardano (ADA) has gone up by 2.23% since yesterday.

On the daily chart, the price of ADA is rising after a false breakout of the support level at $0.4643. However, it is too early to talk about a further upward move as the altcoin has not accumulated enough energy for that.

In this case, sideways trading between $0.48 and $0.50 is the more likely scenario for the next days.

ADA is trading at $0.4930 at press time.

BNB/USD

Binance Coin (BNB) has gained less than ADA, rising by 0.56%.

The price of BNB is in the middle of the wide channel, which means that neither bulls nor bears are dominating. The falling volume confirms this statement. In this regard, consolidation in the area of $300-$310 is the more likely scenario.

BNB is trading at $307.7 at press time.