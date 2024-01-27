Advertisement
Original U.Today article

BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for January 27

article image
Denys Serhiichuk
How long will consolidation of BTC, ETH and XRP last?
Sat, 27/01/2024 - 17:39
BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for January 27
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Local growth continues on the cryptocurrency market, according to CoinStats.

Top coins by CoinStats

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has increased by almost 1% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, the price of BTC is on the way to test the zone of $42,000. If the bar closes near it, the accumulated energy might be enough for a blast to the $43,000 area next week.

Bitcoin is trading at $41,790 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) has gained less than BTC, going up by 0.79%.

Image by TradingView

The rate of ETH is trading sideways as the price is far from the key levels. In this case, ongoing consolidation in the area of $2,200-$2,300 is the more likely scenario for the upcoming week.

Ethereum is trading at $2,272 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP has gained the most value today, rising by almost 2%.

Image by TradingView

From the technical point of view, XRP is trading similarly to Ethereum (ETH). As neither side has seized the initiative yet, traders should expect sideways trading between $0.53 and $0.55 soon.

XRP is trading at $0.5305 at press time.

#Bitcoin Price Prediction #Ethereum Price Prediction #XRP Price Prediction
About the author
article image
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

