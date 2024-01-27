BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for January 27

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Local growth continues on the cryptocurrency market, according to CoinStats.

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has increased by almost 1% over the last 24 hours.

On the daily chart, the price of BTC is on the way to test the zone of $42,000. If the bar closes near it, the accumulated energy might be enough for a blast to the $43,000 area next week.

Bitcoin is trading at $41,790 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) has gained less than BTC, going up by 0.79%.

The rate of ETH is trading sideways as the price is far from the key levels. In this case, ongoing consolidation in the area of $2,200-$2,300 is the more likely scenario for the upcoming week.

Ethereum is trading at $2,272 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP has gained the most value today, rising by almost 2%.

From the technical point of view, XRP is trading similarly to Ethereum (ETH). As neither side has seized the initiative yet, traders should expect sideways trading between $0.53 and $0.55 soon.

XRP is trading at $0.5305 at press time.