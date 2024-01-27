DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for January 27

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The weekend has started with a bounce back on the cryptocurrency market, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has increased by 0.47% over the last 24 hours.

On the daily chart, the price of DOGE keeps trading sideways as neither side has seized the initiative yet. The falling volume confirms such a statement.

In this case, ongoing consolidation in the area of $0.077-$0.082 is the more likely scenario for the next days.

DOGE is trading at $0.07964 at press time.

SHIB/USD

SHIB has followed DOGE, going up by 0.29%.

From the technical point of view, SHIB is trading similarly to DOGE as neither buyers nor sellers are dominating. Respectively, one should not expect any sharp moves soon. All in all, sideways trading around $0.000009 is the more likely scenario.

SHIB is trading at $0.00000906 at press time.