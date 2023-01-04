ADA 75% Bigger Than SOL as Solana Gets Flipped by Tron: YouTuber Ben Armstrong

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Controversial crypto YouTuber Ben Armstrong, also widely known as BitBoy on social media, has taken to Twitter to confirm his support for Cardano's ADA and how much he despises the SOL token of the Solana blockchain.

After his tweet, in which he said that Tron was about to flip Solana by the market cap figure, SOL already went under TRX on the CoinMarketCap website.

"ADA is 75% bigger than SOL," BitBoy keeps slamming Solana

Armstrong reminded the community that Cardano's native token, ADA, is 75% bigger than SOL by market capitalization value. Besides, as if in accordance with his observation that TRX was about to flip SOL on CoinMarketCap, this has indeed happened. Now, TRX has surpassed both SOL and SHIB tokens, taking 14th place, while SHIB and SOL now reside in 16th and 15th places, respectively.

OMG the funniest thing about how sad the #Solana fantrolls is they try to make it seem like they are more relevant than #Cardano. $ADA is 75% bigger than $SOL.



Let me show you a picture. One project is top 10. One is about to get knocked off by Tron. pic.twitter.com/rSSchqxWW8 — Ben Armstrong (@Bitboy_Crypto) January 4, 2023

Initially, at the end of December, SHIB surpassed SOL by the aforementioned metric, but now, both of these tokens are breathing down Tron's neck.

In his tweet, Armstrong slammed "Solana fantrolls," who are trying to produce an impression that they and the chain they support are more relevant than Cardano and its native token.

In his earlier tweets, "BitBoy" Ben Armstrong has, many times, criticized Solana, accusing it of being centralized, and of other things too. In particular, he stated that its VC investors have dumped their SOL on the community. Besides, the Solana community itself, according to the YouTuber, consists of "Toxic People Married to Underwater Bags." Besides, he keeps reminding his followers that the founder of the FTX giant that went bankrupt recently, Sam Bankman-Fried (known as SBF), was Solana's biggest supporter in the space.

SOL price up 17.25%, here's what's driving it

As reported by U.Today earlier, over the past 24 hours, Solana's price jumped by nearly 20% from the $8 level it hit after the collapse of the chain's big supporter SBF, who used the funds of his trading company Alameda Research to buy a whopping amounts of this token. SOL has already recaptured 15th place on CMC, which SHIB lost to the latter not long ago.

Overall, SOL collapsed from the high of $260 all the way down to the $8 mark. But now its market sentiment has improved a little.

The 17% rally for SOL was caused by the recently conducted airdrop of a new canine meme coin called BONK. For some reason, this event made the SOL community enthusiastic. However, BitBoy has shared a theory that San Bankman-Fried and FTX could be standing behind the launch of BONK.

The YouTuber admits that this is merely his assumption, but the longer he thinks about it, the more inclined he is to believe there is truth in this.