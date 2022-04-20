50.3 Billion SHIB Bought by This Whale as SHIB Becomes Most Used Smart Contract

This top ETH investor continues to buy Shiba Inu, while the meme token's smart contract becomes the most used one for Ethereum whales

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The whale who acquired 1.17 trillion SHIB earlier this month has added another 50 billion canine tokens to his wallet, paying over $1.2 billion for this chunk.

In the meantime, SHIB has become the most used smart contract for the largest Ethereum whales.

Whale buys 50 billion Shiba

As per data shared by WhaleStats crypto tracker, slightly over 15 hours ago, a whale, whose wallet is labeled "BlueWhale0073," acquired a total 50,296,290,794 Shiba Inu. This is the equivalent of $1,269,981.

However, the page of this investor's wallet shows that by now, "BlueWhale0073" has sold the majority of his SHIB tokens. The second largest meme cryptocurrency is the top incoming asset and the top outgoing one. Aside from Shiba, this #5 biggest investor has been buying and selling MATIC and LINK as of late.

SHIB returns as most used smart contract

An earlier tweet by the aforementioned crypto tracking webiste also spread the word that over the past 24 hours, Shiba Inu has returned as the most used smart contract among the largest 500 whales on the Ethereum chain.

Shib has been gaining traction after the long-awaited listing by the popular Robinhood investment app that took place earlier this month. For almost a week now, the second biggest meme token by market cap has been holding the position of the biggest token by USD value for the top 100 ETH whales and has been on the top 10 list of the most purchased coins.

At press time, the top ETH whales hold 53,391,158,345,427 Shiba Inu tokens worth $1,357,748,940. That constitutes 15.14% of the whales' comprised portfolio.

At the time of writing, Shiba is changing hands at $0.00002549, according to CoinMarketCap. Besides, SHIB is expanding across exchanges. As reported earlier, today, on April 20, decentralized exchange Parex opens SHIB deposits and launches a SHIB/USDT trading pair.