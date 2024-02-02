Advertisement
AD

800 Million XRP Returned by Ripple in Unusual Transfer Activity

Advertisement
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Ripple's recent move of adding 800 million XRP, worth $404.86 million, has triggered speculation about cryptocurrency's future
Fri, 2/02/2024 - 8:36
800 Million XRP Returned by Ripple in Unusual Transfer Activity
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In a recent development, Whale Alert has reported an atypical transfer of 800 million XRP, equivalent to $404.86 million, into Ripple accounts. This notable movement follows a substantial unlock on Feb. 1, with 200 million tokens still in circulation from the traditional monthly release of one billion XRP from Ripple's escrow accounts.

Advertisement

Related
Ripple Founder XRP Hack Update: Millions of XRP Now Stored in This Wallet

Ripple, a prominent cryptocurrency company, has been methodically executing a controlled release of XRP from its escrow holdings. This strategy aims to establish a more predictable supply of the token and has ignited ongoing discussions regarding its potential influence on XRP's market price. Initially constituting 55% of the total XRP supply, the escrow accounts now hold 40.7%, reflecting the gradual unlocking process.

Ripple's disclosed timeline indicates a plan to conclude its XRP escrow transactions by April 2027. As the cryptocurrency community assesses the impact of this unexpected transfer, attention is focused on Ripple and its strategic decisions within the evolving digital asset landscape. Investors and stakeholders await further clarity on the motivations behind this development, anticipating how it may shape the future trajectory of XRP.

XRP price outlook

While the influx of a significant amount of XRP into the market is occurring, its price remains at a critical juncture, hovering around the $0.50 mark. Analysts suggest that maintaining this level is crucial for XRP's future growth. While market conditions may favor the cryptocurrency and it holds its ground, there is potential for an upward surge. 

""
XRP to USD by CoinMarketCap

However, the flip side is ominous; if the XRP price fails to sustain this level, its price could plummet to $0.34 per token, presenting a make-or-break situation for the embattled cryptocurrency. As Ripple continues its strategic moves, all eyes are now on the fate of XRP in this ever-evolving crypto drama.

#XRP #XRP News #Ripple News
About the author
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image Elon Musk’s DOGE-Themed Post Sets Twitter on Fire
2024/02/02 08:33
Elon Musk’s DOGE-Themed Post Sets Twitter on Fire
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Bitcoin (BTC) Price Just Recorded This Bullish Pattern
2024/02/02 08:33
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Just Recorded This Bullish Pattern
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Ethereum’s Vitalik Buterin Makes Hilarious AI Joke
2024/02/02 08:33
Ethereum’s Vitalik Buterin Makes Hilarious AI Joke
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Vone Pay: Revolutionizing Digital Transactions in Web3
Flipster Launches New Earn Pool Feature Allowing Users to Earn Up To 10K USDT Daily on Their Crypto
IDC Partners with e& enterprise for 17th Middle East CIO Summit as It Heralds a New Era of AI-Driven Innovation
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

800 Million XRP Returned by Ripple in Unusual Transfer Activity
Elon Musk’s DOGE-Themed Post Sets Twitter on Fire
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Just Recorded This Bullish Pattern
Show all