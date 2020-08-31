$8 Bln Crypto Exchange Coinbase Welcomes Marc Andreessen as Its New Board Observer

Latest Cryptocurrency News
Mon, 08/31/2020 - 15:58
Alex Dovbnya
San Francisco-based exchange Coinbase has just added Marc Andreessen to its board of directors
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Contents

Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has appointed billionaire Marc Andreessen as the observer of its board of directors, replacing former Hunch CEO Chris Dixon, who was one of the earliest investors in the San Francisco-based company.

DoorDash executive Gokul Rajaram also joined Coinbase as a board member.

In the meantime, former AOL chairman Barry Schuler is parting ways with the company after serving as the Series C director.

In his Aug. 31 Medium blog post, Brian Armstrong, the CEO of the $8 bln cryptocurrency exchange, calls Schuler "a great visionary," underscoring the value of his experience:

Having seen the early days of the internet, Barry has been a great visionary in cryptocurrency, and for Coinbase. His operational experience running one of the largest early internet companies has been incredibly valuable as we’ve grown.

A crypto-friendly venture capital behemoth

Speaking of the new additions, Armstrong says that it needs leaders from diverse areas to continue working on its goal of creating an open financial system:

Of primary importance is our Board of Directors. We look to our Board members and Observers to draw from their areas of expertise to counsel us on everything from product development to world-class governance practices.

Back in 2009, Andreessen co-founded Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), one of the biggest venture capital firms in Silicon Valley, which famously has a knack for crypto.

As reported by U.Today, a16z took the wraps off its second crypto-specialized fund that ended up raising a whopping $515 mln back in April.

Related
Coinbase Now Allows Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP Holders to Pay for Goods Directly from Their Accounts

From startup to public company

Andreessen has been a long-time investor in Coinbase and noticed the company when it was only a small startup.

Since investing in 2013, I’ve seen Coinbase grow from an early-stage startup into the most trusted and respected company in crypto," said Andreessen in a statement.

The news comes as the exchange is reportedly preparing to go public through a direct listing that could happen as early as Q4.

Image by messari.io

 

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.


Cryptocurrency Mining

Top 10 Best Cloud Mining Sites in 2020

Vladislav Sopov
Cryptocurrency Trading Bots

TOP 20 Best Bitcoin Trading Bots in 2020

Alex Dovbnya
Latest Cryptocurrency News
5 days ago

Another Bitcoin Maximalist Bites the Dust by Promoting Security Token Offering

Alex Dovbnya
Latest Cryptocurrency News
3 days ago

Bitfinex CTO Developed Popular MMORPG in 2004, He Regrets Bitcoin Didn’t Exist Back Then

Yuri Molchan
Latest Cryptocurrency News
7 hours ago

Bitcoin Lump Moved by North Korean Hackers While FBI Is After Funds They Stole

Yuri Molchan
Subscribe to our daily newsletter!
Thank you for subscribing!
This email address has already subscribed.
By pressing the "Subscribe button" you agree with our Privacy Policy

This site uses cookies for different purposes. Please set your preferences in Cookie Settings and visit our Cookie policy for more information on how and why cookies are used on this site.

Cookie policy