75% Drop in Key Metric Shocks Shiba Inu's Shibarium

Anomalous activity has been seen in the blockchain from Shiba Inu, Shibarium. It is difficult to call it a positive phenomenon. According to data from Shibariumscan, the number of active accounts interacting on the network from the popular meme cryptocurrency dropped from 657 to 168 in 24 hours - a whopping 75% drop.

The drop in accounts active on Shibarium caused a legitimate drop in transaction numbers. Thus, the number of new transactions for the period under review fell from 5,396 to 1,300, i.e., by the same 75% and even more.

Interestingly, however, amid the decline in active accounts, Shibarium has seen an increase in new accounts. Their number increased from 14 to 20 per day. Yes, the sums are insignificant, but it is an increase of 42.8%, which in such a view is already a solid increase.

In addition, the average amount of BONE paid as a gas commission rose from 0.008 to 0.0145, an increase of 81.25% over the period under review.

So, you can see that in the past 24 hours, the Shiba Inu network has seen some real ups and downs that are remarkably out of sync with each other. On the other hand, the past 24 hours in the SHIB world as a whole cannot be called ordinary, given the hack of India's largest crypto exchange, WazirX, for $100 million in Shiba Inu tokens.

Wondering if the abnormal environment at Shibarium will continue in the coming days, we will continue to keep an eye on Shiba Inu.