    XRP and SHIB Just Surpassed Bitcoin in Key Metric in South Korea

    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    XRP and SHIB are more popular than Bitcoin with South Korean traders
    Fri, 19/07/2024 - 5:19
    Cover image via stock.adobe.com
    Contents
    According to data provided by CoinMarketCap, XRP is the most traded cryptocurrency on Upbit, the leading South Korean cryptocurrency exchange. 

    The XRP/KRW pair generated $448.5 million in trading volume over the last 24 hours. 

    Notably, the SHIB/KRW pair comes in a distant second place with $178.5 million worth of trading volume. 

    XRP Loses 7%, Here's How Ethereum (ETH) Going to Move Now, Toncoin (TON) Loses Crucial Support at $7
    SHIB Top Dev Issues Crucial Warning to Shiba Inu Army
    Michael Saylor Issues Powerful Bitcoin Message in German, What Was Said?

    Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency, is only in third place with  $171.4 million.

    A major crypto hub  

    South Korean traders are particularly keen on altcoins, with smaller tokens typically attracting substantial trading volumes on local exchanges. 

    As reported by U.Today, the Korean won managed to surpass the U.S. dollar by global trading volumes back in April.  

    Alex Dovbnya

    The cryptocurrency market is so popular in South Korea that it even became an election issue earlier this year, with politicians trying to pander to cryptocurrency-friendly voters. 

    XRP and SHIB stealing the show 

    As reported by U.Today, XRP recently became the talk of the town within the cryptocurrency community with elevated levels of FOMO

    The token experienced a price spike due to speculation surrounding a rumored settlement meeting between Ripple and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. 

    However, the token experienced a dramatic plunge after the much-hyped meeting got canceled. 

    Alex Dovbnya

    In the meantime, the SHB price recently took a hit due to the WarizX hack. As reported by U.Today, the attacker stole roughly $100 million SHIB tokens from the exchange. The price of the second-largest meme coin plunged 10% on the news, but it later recovered after the hacker sold all of their tokens.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #XRP News
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

