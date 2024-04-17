69% of Pepe (PEPE) Holders Return to Profit as Major Price Move Awaits

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Pepe (PEPE), the frog-themed cryptocurrency, has emerged as a noteworthy player on the crypto market, with recent data indicating that more than half of its holders are currently profitable.

According to IntoTheBlock data, 69% of PEPE holders are profiting, or "in the money."

As analysts closely watch PEPE's performance, the anticipation of a major price move is palpable, with speculation that PEPE may shed a zero to hit new resistance levels. Such projections add to the market's enthusiasm, as investors and fans alike debate the coin's price trajectory.

Over the past weekend, crypto analyst Ali hinted that PEPE might be preparing for its next move. He recommends keeping an eye out for a daily close outside of the $0.00000793–$0.0000664 range, which may result in a 54% move for PEPE. With analysts hinting at a major price move on the horizon, the PEPE community watches with bated breath.

PEPE has largely fluctuated in range between $0.00000475 and $0.00000572 following a dip to lows of $0.00000393 on April 13.

At the time of writing, PEPE was down 2.42% in the last 24 hours to $0.000004998, mirroring the general price drop on the crypto market as the dollar posted its largest five-day rise since October 2022. The financial markets saw varied reactions after Fed Chair Jerome Powell signaled policymakers were in no rush to cut interest rates.

In listing news, Coinbase will add support for Pepe perpetual futures on Coinbase International Exchange and Coinbase Advanced. The opening of the 1000PEPE-PERP market will begin on April 18, 2024.

In other listing news, PEPE is now available on Swiss-based fintech platform SwissBorg. This move allows PEPE token holders access to 16 fiat currencies, including EUR and CHF, directly through the Swissborg app.