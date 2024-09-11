    68% of TON Mini-App Players Reported to use Bitget Wallet as It Hits 12 Million Monthly Active Users

    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    Bitget Wallet scores another audience milestone amidst TON mini-app euphoria
    Wed, 11/09/2024 - 14:55
    Bitget Wallet scores another audience milestone amidst TON mini-app euphoria
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    As more major Web2 players like PayPal, Telegram, and Naver launch their native crypto wallets, it's becoming clear that we are well on the path to mainstream crypto adoption, with tech companies eager to capture this growing audience.

    Bitget Wallet hits 12 mln MAU milestone

    Other established TradFi giants such as Apple, Google Pay, Mastercard, and Visa are also making moves in this space by integrating with major Web3 brands like Crypto.com, MetaMask, and Bitget. 

    The latter, known for its popular crypto exchange, has also extended its reach with Bitget Wallet — the leading Web3 wallet in the market. Today, Bitget Wallet announced that it has surpassed 12 million monthly active users. This news comes just a month after Bitget Wallet outperformed MetaMask in app downloads for the first time in July.

    Bitget’s team attributes this rapid user growth to well-timed Web2 integrations with key players like Telegram, Apple, and Google Pay, along with localized services that focus on serving unbanked populations and overcoming geographical and economic barriers.

    In fact, over the past year, Bitget Wallet has seen a 1,000% increase in users from Asian and European markets, with many users choosing Bitget for their first experience in storing digital assets.

    Article image
    Source: Bitget Wallet

    A key part of its strategy is the use of Multi-Party Computation (MPC) keyless wallet technology, which allows users to create wallets using familiar Web2 logins like Google, Apple, or Telegram accounts. 

    TON audience bets big on Bitget Wallet

    This simplification has contributed to a 2.7x increase in wallet creation from Telegram users, with over 40% of Bitget Wallet users now using the TON MPC wallet. This success also coincides with a recent report showing that TON ecosystem users prefer mobile apps, as opposed to traditional Web3 users who prefer browser extensions.

    This strategic move seems to pay off for Bitget, as Bitget Wallet is reportedly used by 68% of Telegram mini app players. 

    Alvin Kan, COO at Bitget Wallet, is impressed by the role Telegram and TON played in Bitget Wallet audience surge:

    Leveraging Telegram's vast user base has created a viral effect, attracting a global audience unfamiliar with crypto

    Known for its advanced tools for memecoin traders, Bitget Wallet also didn’t miss the target by recognizing that traders wished for a wallet that could support multiple blockchains and provided not only that but also a myriad of advanced features like on-chain token charts, cross-chain transactions, and integrations with NFT markets and launchpads on multiple chains. 

    Overall, Bitget Wallet has integrated with over 100 major public and EVM-compatible blockchain networks, making it the best all-in-one entry point for crypto users.

    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

