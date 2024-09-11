68% of TON Mini-App Players Reported to use Bitget Wallet as It Hits 12 Million Monthly Active Users

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

As more major Web2 players like PayPal, Telegram, and Naver launch their native crypto wallets, it's becoming clear that we are well on the path to mainstream crypto adoption, with tech companies eager to capture this growing audience.

Bitget Wallet hits 12 mln MAU milestone

Other established TradFi giants such as Apple, Google Pay, Mastercard, and Visa are also making moves in this space by integrating with major Web3 brands like Crypto.com, MetaMask, and Bitget.

The latter, known for its popular crypto exchange, has also extended its reach with Bitget Wallet — the leading Web3 wallet in the market. Today, Bitget Wallet announced that it has surpassed 12 million monthly active users. This news comes just a month after Bitget Wallet outperformed MetaMask in app downloads for the first time in July.

Strap in, fam! #BitgetWallet just hit 12M Monthly Active Users and we’re only just getting started! 🚀



🎉 August highlights: 2M app downloads, #1 among #Web3 wallets globally

🏆 Dominating the #TON mainnet with 40%+ MPC wallet usage

🤝 Partnered with top TON projects, driving… pic.twitter.com/yTfYM7F2Nm — Bitget Wallet 🩵 (@BitgetWallet) September 11, 2024

Bitget’s team attributes this rapid user growth to well-timed Web2 integrations with key players like Telegram, Apple, and Google Pay, along with localized services that focus on serving unbanked populations and overcoming geographical and economic barriers.

In fact, over the past year, Bitget Wallet has seen a 1,000% increase in users from Asian and European markets, with many users choosing Bitget for their first experience in storing digital assets.

A key part of its strategy is the use of Multi-Party Computation (MPC) keyless wallet technology, which allows users to create wallets using familiar Web2 logins like Google, Apple, or Telegram accounts.

TON audience bets big on Bitget Wallet

This simplification has contributed to a 2.7x increase in wallet creation from Telegram users, with over 40% of Bitget Wallet users now using the TON MPC wallet. This success also coincides with a recent report showing that TON ecosystem users prefer mobile apps, as opposed to traditional Web3 users who prefer browser extensions.

This strategic move seems to pay off for Bitget, as Bitget Wallet is reportedly used by 68% of Telegram mini app players.

Alvin Kan, COO at Bitget Wallet, is impressed by the role Telegram and TON played in Bitget Wallet audience surge:

Leveraging Telegram's vast user base has created a viral effect, attracting a global audience unfamiliar with crypto

Known for its advanced tools for memecoin traders, Bitget Wallet also didn’t miss the target by recognizing that traders wished for a wallet that could support multiple blockchains and provided not only that but also a myriad of advanced features like on-chain token charts, cross-chain transactions, and integrations with NFT markets and launchpads on multiple chains.

Overall, Bitget Wallet has integrated with over 100 major public and EVM-compatible blockchain networks, making it the best all-in-one entry point for crypto users.