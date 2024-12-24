Advertisement
    Binance Just Dropped 11 Pairs: Is Your Token Affected?

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Binance announces 11 major delistings, impacting gaming, DeFi and payments
    Tue, 24/12/2024 - 10:04
    Binance Just Dropped 11 Pairs: Is Your Token Affected?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Binance, the world's biggest crypto exchanges, just announced that it' is cutting 11 spot trading pairs as part of its regular review process. The delistings will take effect on Deс. 27, 2024. This is just Binance keeping up their end of things, making sure their platform is top-notch, adapting to market conditions and dealing with issues like low liquidity and trading volume.

    The affected pairs are: ACE/BTC, ACM/TRY, BOME/BTC, DYM/BTC, MTL/TRY, PIXEL/BNB, PIXEL/FDUSD, QKC/BTC, RAD/BTC, REZ/FDUSD and TUSD/TRY. Even though these trading pairs are being removed, you will still be able to trade the underlying tokens through other pairs on Binance's platform.

    Projects impacted by the delisting span diverse sectors within the blockchain ecosystem. Among them is Fusionist (ACE), a blockchain-based AAA game utilizing the Unity engine and advanced rendering technologies. The AC Milan Fan Token (ACM) provides fans with an interactive way to engage with their favorite football club.

    Book of Meme (BOME), a meme token on Solana, has pioneered innovative token launch strategies, while dYmension (DYM) serves as a modular settlement layer within the Cosmos ecosystem.

    Other notable projects include Metal (MTL), a payment-focused platform that rewards users for converting fiat to crypto, and Pixels, a blockchain-based farming and exploration game.

    Infrastructure-focused projects such as QuarkChain (QKC), Radworks (RAD) and Renzo (REZ) highlight the breadth of functionality across the delisted pairs. True USD (TUSD), a stablecoin pegged to the U.S. dollar, also features among the affected pairs.

    These moves show that Binance is focused on keeping a solid and easy-to-use trading environment. By delisting pairs that do not meet its standards, the exchange aims to ensure its platform remains competitive and aligned with market needs, benefiting its global user base.

    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

