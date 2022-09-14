636 Million XRP Moved by Ripple and Whales as XRP Rises 7% in Past Week

Wed, 09/14/2022 - 14:29
article image
Yuri Molchan
Staggering amount of XRP shifted as price shows slight increase in past seven days; part of it was transferred by Ripple
636 Million XRP Moved by Ripple and Whales as XRP Rises 7% in Past Week
Cover image via unsplash.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

According to Whale Alert, a crypto platform that traces large cryptocurrency transfers, over the past 24 hours, several massive transactions were made. They shoveled nearly 640 million XRP coins. Ripple participated in moving these funds.

636 million XRP on move

Whale Alert's Twitter account has detected 14 transactions, carrying XRP sums from 30 million to 200 million.

The biggest transaction here shifted a whopping 200,000,000 XRP coins from Korean exchange Bithumb, and the smaller one moved 140,000,000 XRP, sending this crypto from FTX to Binance.

The rest of the 636 million XRP was moved by whales, between such crypto exchanges as Bitso, Bittrex, Binance and Bitstamp.

Ripple sent a 50,000,000 XRP chunk to its RL18-VN reserve wallet. From this address, the company often sends crypto outside – to its customers, exchanges and financial institutions.

Related
Cardano's Charles Hoskinson on Elon Musk's Twitter Deal: "Shotgun Wedding" Coming

XRP up 7% this week

According to a TradingView chart from Bitstamp, over the past seven days, since Sept. 7, the seventh largest cryptocurrency has demonstrated a rise by 6.98%.

Between Sept. 7 and 12, the growth was by 14%; however, it was eliminated later on by a massive red candle. Earlier today, XRP managed to regain roughly 1.42%.

#XRP Transfer #Ripple News
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image New LUNA Token Collapses as Do Kwon Faces Arrest
09/14/2022 - 14:40
New LUNA Token Collapses as Do Kwon Faces Arrest
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Ethereum Merge in Less Than 24 Hours, But ETH's Price Performance Is Depressing: Crypto Market Review, September 14
09/14/2022 - 14:21
Ethereum Merge in Less Than 24 Hours, But ETH's Price Performance Is Depressing: Crypto Market Review, September 14
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Shiba Inu-Dogecoin-Led Meme Economy Sees 16% Jump in Trading Volumes Amid Market Drop
09/14/2022 - 13:45
Shiba Inu-Dogecoin-Led Meme Economy Sees 16% Jump in Trading Volumes Amid Market Drop
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide