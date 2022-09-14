636 Million XRP Moved by Ripple and Whales as XRP Rises 7% in Past Week

Staggering amount of XRP shifted as price shows slight increase in past seven days; part of it was transferred by Ripple

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

According to Whale Alert, a crypto platform that traces large cryptocurrency transfers, over the past 24 hours, several massive transactions were made. They shoveled nearly 640 million XRP coins. Ripple participated in moving these funds.

636 million XRP on move

Whale Alert's Twitter account has detected 14 transactions, carrying XRP sums from 30 million to 200 million.

The biggest transaction here shifted a whopping 200,000,000 XRP coins from Korean exchange Bithumb, and the smaller one moved 140,000,000 XRP, sending this crypto from FTX to Binance.

The rest of the 636 million XRP was moved by whales, between such crypto exchanges as Bitso, Bittrex, Binance and Bitstamp.

Ads

Ripple sent a 50,000,000 XRP chunk to its RL18-VN reserve wallet. From this address, the company often sends crypto outside – to its customers, exchanges and financial institutions.

🚨 50,000,000 #XRP (16,854,066 USD) transferred from Ripple to unknown wallethttps://t.co/7XLaYeU4JI — Whale Alert (@whale_alert) September 13, 2022

🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 200,000,000 #XRP (67,405,553 USD) transferred from unknown wallet to unknown wallethttps://t.co/VRpWwbY3hO — Whale Alert (@whale_alert) September 14, 2022

XRP up 7% this week

According to a TradingView chart from Bitstamp, over the past seven days, since Sept. 7, the seventh largest cryptocurrency has demonstrated a rise by 6.98%.

Between Sept. 7 and 12, the growth was by 14%; however, it was eliminated later on by a massive red candle. Earlier today, XRP managed to regain roughly 1.42%.