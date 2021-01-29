ENG
RU

$57 Million in Bitcoin Shorts Liquidated in 10 Minutes on Binance Thanks to Elon Musk

News
Fri, 01/29/2021
article image
Yuri Molchan
Glassnode data shows that, after Elon Musk shared his positive views on Bitcoin on Twitter, a whopping $57 million of Bitcoin short positions were closed on Binance
Cover image via www.facebook.com

According to the Glassnode CTO and founder, Rafael Schultze-Kraft, traders on Binance have liquidated a staggering $57 million in Bitcoin futures short positions in just ten minutes.

He mentioned that this was the result of "a single word," obviously hinting at Elon Musk adding "Bitcoin" to his Twitter bio line earlier today. The news made headlines immediately.

BTC
Image via Twitter

After Elon did that, Bitcoin showed a massive rise, surging from the $32,000 zone to over $36,000. At press time, BTC is trading at $37,101, as per data from CoinMarketCap.

Prominent crypto analyst PlanB believes that Elon Musk has bought the dip, while previously the Tesla CEO only admitted to owning 0.25 BTC.

BTC
Image via Twitter
article image
