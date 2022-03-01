$516.3 Billion in BTC Held by these Wallets After Recent Accumulation: IntoTheBlock

Long-term BTC owners have increased their holdings by over 4% in the past 30 days

Bitcoin investors who bought their crypto more than a year ago keep accumulating, recent data shared by IntoTheBlock analytics company says.

Bitcoin investors increase their holdings to 11.78 million BTC

IntoTheBlock tweeted that BTC holders keep grabbing Bitcoin, increasing their stashes over the past 30 days. The increase comprises 4.13%. These wallets now store 11.78 million of the leading digital crypto, which is worth $516,369,232,000.

Earlier today, a Glassnode-provided chart showed that since the final days of February this year, Bitcoin accumulation has been going parabolic.

Bitcoin extends gains to 44,700 before pulling back

On March 1, the global flagship cryptocurrency managed to add another 3.7% to the gains printed a day earlier. After rising first to $40,000, BTC then hit the $44,900 zone.

However, the Bitcoin price pulled back 3.35%—from $44,900 to the current $43,395 level on the Bitmex exchange.

The BTC price was also impacted by the announcement of CME Group to release options contracts on their Micro BTC and Micro ETH futures launched last year. The option is to roll out at the end of March, according to the press release.